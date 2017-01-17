HSE told of prosecution risk over fire safety at UHL

The HSE has been warned by fire authorities in Limerick that it could face legal proceedings if it continues to compromise patient safety by excessive emergency department overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

The hospital’s fire safety risk assessment threshold requires there be no more than 44 patients in its emergency department at any one time. The HSE said the assistant chief fire officer for Limerick inspected the emergency department on October 23, 2016, and “expressed concerns about levels of overcrowding in the emergency department”.

It said the emergency department was “extremely busy” at the time “with attendances of approximately 162 patients”.

Michael Ryan, chief fire officer for the Limerick region, told a monthly meeting of metropolitan city and county councillors yesterday that the hospital had exceeded its own patient safety threshold targets at the emergency department.

Since last October the fire service and UHL have been jointly monitoring the situation, the council heard.

“Forty-four is the what the maximum number of (patients) should be in the emergency department. Enforcement action is always an option and it’s an issue we have raised with the management team,” said Mr Ryan.

The emergency department was constructed prior to the 1990 Building Control Regulation Act, so it did not need a fire-safety certificate. However, the hospital must adhere to the Fire Services Act 1981, which requires premises’ owners to take “all reasonable measures to guard against the outbreak of fire”, and to ensure “as far as is reasonably practicable the safety of persons on the premises” in the event of fire. UHL said “every effort is being made to ensure compliance”.