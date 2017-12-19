HSE to withhold €100m funds until projects show progress

Over €100m of the €14.53bn in health funding for next year will be withheld and only released for primary care or social inclusion projects that show evidence of progress.

Some services which may have money held back until they begin or are properly planned for include the drugs strategy.

The changes are part of next year’s HSE service plan. For the first time, it will hold back substantial sums unless projects are progressing sufficiently.

Health Minister Simon Harris will bring the plan to the Cabinet today. Department sources expect it will allow for more spending next year than 2017.

Full details of any curtailed services are unlikely to be known until tomorrow, when the plan is launched by HSE chiefs and Mr Harris.

It is understood that there will be increased spending for speech and language therapy, personal assistant hours, and respite services, as well as emergency residential placements.

The increase in services will also include an extra €10m for carer respite services, announced last week. This funding increase is likely to be introduced early next year, with €8m ringfenced for new respite houses across the country and €2m for house-sharing and other services, providing an extra 19,000 respite nights a year for families.

Department sources confirmed that over €100m will be kept back and only released where projects show evidence of commencing or of an implementation plan.

The results-led initiative means money would only go out for projects, such as primary care centres, diagnostics, or GP training when they have met conditions.

Funds will also be held back for social inclusion projects, such as elements in the drugs strategy, said sources.

Meanwhile, Mr Harris will also brief colleagues at the Cabinet today on plans for a referendum on abortion, ahead of tomorrow’s release of the report by the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment.

Committee members last week voted to recommend that the Constitution be changed to remove some restrictions on abortion, and that legislation be drawn up to allow abortions for pregnancies up to 12 weeks without restrictions. However, there are mixed opinions among Cabinet members on the recommendations.

Mr Harris will outline the lead-in periods and obstacles that must be overcome, involving legislation and Dáil votes, for any referendum to take place next May or June.

Previous proposed dates for the abortion referendum given to Cabinet were Friday, May 18, or Friday, June 8. The long lead-in period for the vote is to allow Dáil legislation for the referendum to pass, for a referendum commission to do its work over 16 weeks, and for a campaign to take place.

Mr Harris wants to make sure his department “is ready” to draft legislation in line with the Oireachtas committee’s recommendations, should the Government agree to them.

While a straight vote on repealing the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution may be agreed, it could be some weeks before the Cabinet decides what might legislation replace this and what terms and medical arrangements there might be for terminations.

While the committee report will be published tomorrow, a minority report by some of its members will also be released.