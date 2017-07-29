Home»Today's Stories

HSE to fund nine delayed medicines: ‘Lessons must be learned from dysfunctional selection process’

Saturday, July 29, 2017
By Evelyn Ring
Irish Examiner Reporter

Lessons must be learned from the “dysfunctional” drugs selection process, the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association has said.

The association, which represents the international research-based pharmaceutical industry in Ireland, welcomed confirmation from the HSE yesterday that it will fund nine delayed medicines.

After getting clarity from the Department of Health on funding, the HSE said the life-changing drugs, including those that treat cancer and heart disease, would be available later this year.

“The process will be expedited, completed as soon as is feasibly possible, and some of the treatments will be available towards the end of September 2017,” said the HSE, adding that

it would pay for the drugs this year from within its available resources.

Health Minister Simon Harris said the speedy provision of the drugs was a priority so that doctors and patients had access to them as soon as possible.

However, IPHA chief executive Oliver O’Connor said patients had been waiting too long for these medicines that were available in most other European countries.

“Lessons have to be learned from this dysfunctional process. The assessment and approvals process must be speeded up. It must be orderly and predictable, with clear communication,” he said.

“It cannot be that decisions on new medicines should involve political pressure, upset patients in street demonstrations, frustrated doctors, and media storms.”

Ultimately, clear political direction had to be given by the health minister to improve the process.

Mr O’Connor said IPHA companies had provided €785m in savings over four years to create budget headroom for new medicines.

He said spending on drugs as a proportion of the country’s health budget, at 14%, was less than the EU average of 19%.

“Under our agreement, prices have been cut twice in the last 12 months to ensure they are no more than the average of 14 EU member states,” said Mr O’Connor.

Labour’s health spokesman Alan Kelly said it was unfortunate that patients had been caught up in the crossfire of this embarrassing dispute between the HSE and the Department of Health.

Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall said the drug companies were holding the country to ransom because they provided a lot of jobs.

“We should not have to pay through the nose for our medicines because of that,” said Ms Shortall, who wants other ways of sourcing cheaper drugs to be considered.

She said that one good idea talked about by the Government was getting European co-operation on drug prices. Another was sub-contracting medicines from the National Health Service in Britain.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS drugs, hse, medicines, Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

HSE may take over prison healthcare

HSE scraps changes to grants for cancer patients

HSE hits back at Hiqa report on ‘hospital-like’ care centre

Nurses and HSE differ on ‘staff shortages’ in Cork hospital

More in this Section

Charity wrongly paid over €84,000 to CEO’s parents

Drink-driver went to help friend in need

Campaigners claim risk zone around planned incinerator chimney stack underestimated

Adult children living at home doubles in ‘accommodation time bomb’


Breaking Stories

Eight-year-old boy seriously injured in Dublin road accident

Policing Authority criticises Garda handling of financial irregularities at Templemore

’Jobstown’ review will include evidence given by gardai at trial: Policing Authority

Tearful brothers repeatedly raped by uncle tell him: "You’ll answer to God"

Lifestyle

Online dating through the world of Irish dance

Ask Audrey: The definition of a style icon in Limerick is someone who only owns two tracksuits

Keeping fit is good for the mind as well as the body

The night sky is a long way from Tipperary

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 6
    • 13
    • 24
    • 37
    • 40
    • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 