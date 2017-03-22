HSE: Man’s care was negligent, substandard

The HSE has apologised unreservedly to the family of a part-time farmer who died at Cork University Hospital three days after being admitted for injuries he suffered while cutting down a tree.

The entire preventative measures that should have happened in the A&E did not occur in the case of Michael Feeney, of Coolagowm, Fermoy, Co Cork , the HSE said.

His family said they hoped “such a tragedy would never happen again”.

“The HSE accepts that the care provided to the deceased in this case was negligent and substandard.

“The HSE apologises unreservedly to the family of the late Mr Feeney,” the apology, read to the court by Feeney family counsel Dr John O’Mahony, said.

The apology added: “Subsequent to the death, a system analysis review was performed and recommendations were made in that regard which have been implemented.”

Dr O’Mahony told the court that Mr Feeney, who worked in Teagasc and was a part-time farmer in his 50s, had injured himself while cutting down a tree. He was admitted to the hospital on April 9, 2014, after 10pm with a hip fracture.

Counsel said Mr Feeney remained in a wheelchair throughout that night and on the morning of April 10, was put on a trolley.

When he was reviewed, Mr Feeney was told he required surgery but he was later told that due to time constraints and unavailability, he would not be operated on until the following Monday.

Counsel said Mr Feeney was allocated a bed at about 7pm on April 11 and was kept under review by the orthopaedic team.

Counsel said Mr Feeney developed a deep vein thrombosis and later cardiac arrest and died before 5pm on April 12.

Dr O’Mahony, who said the case had been settled for €95,000, said Mr Feeney required surgery and this did not take place in the first 24 hours after his admission to A&E. When Mr Feeney died he had been in hospital for three days.

Michael Feeney’s brother, John Feeney, of Coolagown, Fermoy, Co Cork, had sued the HSE as a result of his brother’s death at Cork University Hospital.

It was claimed there was a failure to exercise reasonable diligence, care, skill, and competence in the examination, investigation, diagnosis, treatment advice, and management of Michael Feeney.

The HSE admitted liability in the case.

Approving the settlement and striking out the case, Mr Justice Kevin Cross sympathised with the family and said the apology must be some comfort to them.

Outside court, John Feeney, flanked by his sister Ann and brother Thomas, said the family were glad to have got the apology.

“We miss our brother Michael as he was in the best of health and we had loooked forward to him being with us for many years to come,” he said.

“The family is deeply saddened by what happened to Michael in hospital and we are so glad to have an apology. We hope that such a tragedy will never happen again,” he added.

Mr Feeney said the family was also glad of the review which took place after the death.