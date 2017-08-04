HSE IT flaw casts doubt on whole system; ‘Fundamental error’ affects reading of 25,000 medical scans

The reliability of the HSE’s entire software system has been called into question after an IT flaw affecting 25,000 medical scans was detected.

“If the HSE is using a system that is so wrong, then how does it know that any of its systems are reliable?” stated UCC professor Barry O’Sullivan.

At least 25,000 X-rays, MRIs, CTs and ultrasounds taken since 2011 are affected by a computer programming error that was only identified last week.

So far, the HSE has failed to set up a helpline for the thousands of people affected by the flaw over the last six years, despite calls from the Irish Patients’ Association to do so.

The consequence of the flaw is patients may have been undertreated, overtreated or not treated at all.

Yesterday morning when news broke, patients were being referred to their GP for help. The Irish College of General Practitioners was forced to request urgent guidance from the HSE as it had yet to receive direction on the matter.

Mr O’Sullivan, who is the director of the Insight Centre for Data Analytics in UCC’s department of computer science, questioned patient safety.

“There could be all sorts of decisions made based on the incorrect information. Are patients safe? Who knows what the consequences could be. We don’t know if the HSE is going to undertreat, overtreat or not treat a person at all?

“I’ve never heard of an error like this. The mistake is a really fundamental one,” he told the Irish Examiner.

The major flaw arose with images of patients’ tests held at the HSE’s National Integrated Medical Imaging System (NIMIS).

The exact issue relates to the use of the “less than (<)” symbol and it being omitted or not visible when being read in a report by a medical professional.

“It’s like if I have a piece of software and I ask how many people in my area are less than 50 years of age, that number is not going to include the people that are 50 years of age. The answers are totally disjointed.

“It changes the logic of the system so fundamentally that it is not possible to rely on the output of that system. To say it’s a glitch is an understatement,” Prof O’Sullivan said.

Last night, the HSE said all hospitals and radiology departments operating NIMIS have been notified of this issue. Both Mercy University Hospital and Cork University Hospital issued statements to say their patients were not affected by the issue.

“The HSE has constituted a safety incident management team to manage this NIMIS issue. It is proposing to conduct a sample audit of affected reports to establish if a further clinical review is required,” a spokesperson said.

The first stage of the review is estimated to be finished by the end of August.

“Depending on the outcome of this element of the investigation, further analyses will be required to establish whether the discrepancy has clinical implications — this would take a further month.

“If during the course of that investigation, any concerns arise, patients will be contacted directly as appropriate and referred on to the relevant clinical setting,” a HSE spokesperson told the Irish Examiner.

When asked by the Irish Examiner about a point of contact for concerned patients the spokesperson said people should go to their GP.

The HSE said that the advice they received from relevant clinical experts was such that “the [IT] discrepancy is of a relatively low clinical risk to patients.”