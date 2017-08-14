HSE director says we must get away from hospital obsession

Ireland is “hospital obsessed”, and this must change, the HSE’s director of clinical strategy has told health managers.

“We need to provide solutions beyond the hospital setting,” said Áine Carrroll, HSE national director of clinical strategy and programmes division.

“We use our hospitals as a default position for every health complaint, ranging from acute health episodes to domestic violence issues.

“That is not the best solution for good sustainable healthcare. In fact, it can cause harm.”

Dr Carroll was speaking to Health Manager, the journal of the Health Management Institute of Ireland.

Around the world, she said, 25% of patients suffered harm by being in a hospital system, so it was wrong for Ireland to continue with a hospital centric model.

Dr Carroll said Ireland faced real challenges with its ageing population, with chronic diseases, obesity and with a ‘cultural attitude’ to alcohol consumption.

“We have significant problems with health inequality... and we need to think societally about how we tackle these and the social determinants of health,” she said.

“We also have issues with a fragmented healthcare system and services that are often organised around the needs and demands of hospitals rather than patients and that is a real problem.

“Patients have said... we are not providing patient-centred health care and we have listened to that.”

However, ‘slow incremental change’ was vital to sustain any desired change, and if they wanted a different performance, the system must be modified.

Change began with the National Clinical Programmes pursuing the quadruple aim — better outcomes, improved the clinical experience, lower costs, and better patient experience.

“You cannot have improved patient experience without improved clinician experience, and I would say improved management experience also,” said Dr Carroll.

More than 30 national clinical programmes had been established since 2010, and they were having a remarkable impact on the Irish healthcare system.

The work of the programmes had ensured that: