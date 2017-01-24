Home»Today's Stories

HSE Audit: Ambulance fuel cards used for non-HSE vehicles

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
By Conall Ó Fátharta
Irish Examiner Reporter

Fuel cards meant for National Ambulance Service (NAS) vehicles were being used by more than one vehicle and, in some cases, also non-HSE vehicles.

A HSE audit for the National Ambulance Service for north Leinster found 'significant weaknesses' in control procedures around payroll claim forms.

A HSE internal audit for NAS for north Leinster found “significant weaknesses” in the control procedures surrounding payroll claim forms submitted to its national ambulance base in respect of hours worked, overtime and subsistence claimed, and the use of fuel cards.

In February 2016, the NAS vehicle register listed 182 registered vehicles for the north Leinster area.

However, an examination of the fuel card listing provided to the audit showed 26 NAS vehicles assigned a fuel card had not been recorded on the NAS vehicle register.

READ NEXT HSE Audit: Risk of identification due to lack of safeguards in foster payments

The audit selected a sample of nine vehicles using the HSE fuel card which were not listed on the register: Two Ford Transits, two Ford Focus, a Toyota Aygo, a Ford SMax, a Peugeot 5008, a Vauxhall Vivaro, and a Renault Clio.

The NAS fleet logistic and estates manager informed auditors that an investigation would be undertaken to identify these vehicles.

However, no response had been received at the time of the audit’s completion.

A June 2015 Fuelplus invoice recorded one vehicle purchasing fuel 27 times. The mileage figure was not recorded for any of these transactions. The audit found the invoices were paid without verifying or approving all fuel transactions.

The audit was also unable to verify if the subsistence rates claimed by paramedics were correct, as records were destroyed after a month of retention. The claim forms sampled were not signed as certified, authorised, or approved.

The chief ambulance officer in north Leinster accepted the contents and recommendations of the report.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS ambulance, ambulance service, hse, hse audit, health, finance, fuel, nas

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

HSE Audit: Issues found in health service IT

HSE Audit: Risk of identification due to lack of safeguards in foster payments

Jailed director of Positive Action charity was ‘brilliant’

HSE Audit: Barnardos staff paid more than HSE rates

More in this Section

State faces at least six lawsuits over toxic exposure claims by former Air Corps members

Compensation decision will have huge implications for landowners, say walking groups

Inspirational youngster Órán Nibbs loses fight for life

Cold water poured on lead pipe plan


Breaking Stories

International Space Station to take call from Irish primary children

Man made €6k selling 'fake Adele tickets'

HSE Audit: Barnardos staff paid more than HSE rates

Justice Minister to attempt to legally define sexual consent

Lifestyle

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

The Big Book of Happiness is here

Smartphones have ushered in a golden age of personal eccentricity

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 