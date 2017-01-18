HSE apologises to widow over paramedic’s death

The HSE has apologised to the family of a paramedic who fell out a side door of a moving ambulance to his death.

The apology was read out in court as part of the settlement of a High Court action by the widow of paramedic Simon Sexton, who died six years ago.

The father of six from Carricknashoke, Clifferna, Stradone, Co Cavan, died after he fell out the side door of an ambulance and onto the road as a patient was transported from Cavan to Dublin.

The 43-year-old was in the back of the ambulance when he heard the wind coming into the vehicle, indicating that the door was not shut properly. When he put his hand on the lever, the door opened and “wrenched him out”. He suffered serious head injuries and died shortly afterwards.

READ NEXT No clarity on financing of €120m public pay hikes

Three years ago, the HSE pleaded guilty and was fined €500,000 for health and safety breaches as a result of the June 2010 death.

As part of the apology, counsel for the HSE, Micheál Ó Scanaill, read an extract from a letter which the HSE sent to Ms Sexton in March 2013. It said: “This was a tragic accident that should not have occurred.

“All employees of the HSE are entitled to expect a safe system of work, without risk to their life or health. The HSE fell below that duty of care in respect of your husband and for this I sincerely apologise.”

Ms Sexton had sued the HSE over her husband’s death and for nervous shock over the accident on the N3 Cavan to Dublin road on June 3, 2010. She claimed she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder since the accident. The court heard that, since the incident, all ambulances have been altered to include front-facing hinges, along with several other safety measures.