Housing complex to support adults at risk of homelessness

Thursday, April 27, 2017
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

Cork City Council is developing a €2.1m supported-student accommodation complex in the western suburbs for young adults at risk of homelessness.

The new project in Bishopstown will be managed by the same team that oversees the Foyer in Blackpool, Cork.

The project, the first of its kind in the city, will provide supported housing for up to 39 young adults aged over 18 and who are pursuing third-level education.

The facility is being developed in an existing student accommodation complex off the Curraheen Road in Bishopstown.

The council bought the complex with funding from the Department of Local Government, and it is now being refurbished to the council’s specifications.

It will be managed for the city by the same team which oversees the Foyer in Blackpool — a transitional housing and training centre for clients aged 18 to 25 who were or are at risk of becoming homeless.

Foyer staff support its residents to develop independent living skills and to pursue training programmes.

The new project in Curraheen will house several Foyer clients who are now pursuing third-level education, thereby freeing up Foyer beds for new clients.

Foyer staff will continue to work with, and support the residents of the new facility through their third-level courses, and help them find suitable, long-term accommodation.

The city’s head of housing, Valerie O’Sullivan, described it as an “innovative approach” in response to a demand which had been identified in recent years.

“We made the case for funding to the department and we are delighted they provided the funding,” she said.

“This will be a sister-project to the Foyer, and will be managed along similar lines, with strict tenancy agreements and 24-hour management of the complex.

“It will provide suitable accommodation to Foyer residents who often come from challenging backgrounds, who have made significant progress, and who need more support. The pursuit of their development could fall apart if they don’t receive this support.”

