Housemate threatened to kill woman and daughter

A woman fled from her home with her young daughter when her Slovakian housemate came home and threatened to kill them and burn down the house.

Tomas Francisty was before Cork Circuit Criminal Court for sentencing yesterday. He had pleaded guilty to making the death threat.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin sentenced Francisty, formerly of Francis St, Fermoy, to 18 months in jail, with the last nine months suspended.

A condition of the suspension of the second half of the sentence is that he must stay out of Fermoy and stay away from the injured parties in the case.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said that he read a victim impact report from the woman. He said it was obvious they did not want to be bumping into Francisty on the streets in Fermoy.

Garda Brian McCabe testified that he encountered Francisty in an intoxicated condition on June 22. Later that night, there was a call from a woman who was sharing a house with him.

She told gardaí she and her daughter fled from the house after he came home drunk and began shouting.

When the woman was downstairs in the kitchen, he threatened to kill her and burn down the house.

Gardaí arrived at the scene to find Francisty highly agitated. However, he did co-operate with the gardaí.

Sian Langley, defending, said Francisty had been living in Ireland for 10 years. During most of that period, he was working and not getting into any difficulty, but in the past six months he had lost his job and began to come to the attention of gardaí.

“Things started to spiral out of control for him,” said Ms Langley.

She said the authorities had some concern for his wellbeing as he appeared, at the time of his arrest, to be malnourished.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said: “He is a vulnerable person, adrift in a foreign country. His prospects here are grim to hopeless. The probation report on him is very sad. On the night of the offence, this was a person well out of control.”