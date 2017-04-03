House prices up 40% on 2013

House prices have surged by 40%, or €65,000, from their lowest point in 2013 and look set to keep on rising.

According to the latest Daft.ie house price report, prices rose by an average of 4.3% in the first three months of the year representing the largest three-month increase in two years.

This means that the national average list price during the first three months of the year was €230,000, — 9.4% higher than a year previously and over €65,000 higher than its lowest point.

Much of the increase is down to sharp rises in Dublin house prices.

The annual rate of inflation in the capital was 8.7% in the year to March — up from just 1% for the same period in 2016.

In Galway (€265,238) and Limerick (€174,234), the average price is 16.3% higher than a year previously, while in Cork City (€257,005), prices are 10.7% higher than the same period in 2016.

In Waterford (€153,448) prices have risen by 13.9%. Elsewhere in the country, the average rate of inflation was 9.4%, but this varied from 16% in Longford to 3.6% in Kerry.

The most expensive place to buy a house in the country is in south Co Dublin where the average house price is just over €548,000 — a 58% increase on the lowest point in 2013. Co Longford is the cheapest area to buy a house with an average property price of €116,843.

The Daft study again highlighted the lack of properties across the country, with 20,500 houses on the market in March, down from almost 24,000 a year ago.

daft.ie House Price Report: Q1 2017 - An infographic by the team at daft.ie

This figure is at its lowest since October 2006 and is down two-thirds (67.4%) from the October 2008 peak of almost 63,000.

Meanwhile, the latest quarterly report from rival property website, myhome.ie, which has a larger concentration of Dublin properties, put the quarterly increase in asking prices at 5.5% nationally and at 6% in Dublin.

It said economic recovery, the help-to-buy scheme, a loosening of bank lending rules and a lack of houses for sale are behind the increase.

It expects house prices to rise in double digits by the end of the year because increases have been so aggressive at the start of the year.

Commenting on the Daft.ie figures, Trinity College economist and author of the report Ronan Lyons said: “The combined effect of the tweaks to Central Bank mortgage rules and the new help-to-buy scheme has been to significantly stimulate first-time buyer demand.

“This is seen in renewed house price growth, particularly in and around the major cities.

“While there may have been a political motive to these measures, it is important now that the chronic lack of construction activity becomes the main focus for policymakers,” he said.

Myhome.ie managing director, Angela Keegan said: “ There are 3,478 properties listed for sale in the capital, down 19% on last year.

“The lack of supply will only make first-time-buyers ever more desperate, intensifying the competition for the limited number of homes for sale and encouraging would-be buyers to take on higher mortgage debts,” she said.