House prices surge by 34% since 2013

House prices nationally have risen by 34%, or more than €56,000, on average since their lowest point in 2013 — and they are set to keep rising as demand continues to far outstrip supply.

According to the latest Daft.ie quarterly report, house prices in Dublin city centre are now 56% higher than their lowest point, while in Cork City the differential is 51%.

Ronan Lyons, assistant professor of economics at Trinity College Dublin and the report’s author, said 40,000-50,000 new homes needed to be built each year if house prices are not to keep spiralling upwards.

The report finds that, there were just 21,700 properties for sale nationwide in December 2016, the lowest number since January 2007. By comparison, there were 63,000 available at the peak in late 2008.

Overall, house prices rose by an average of 8% during 2016 according to Daft.ie. The rate of inflation in Dublin was 5.1%, below the national average but significantly up on the figure for 2015 (2.7%). Outside Dublin, the rate of inflation was 10.1%, down from 13.1% a year ago.

Prices continue to increase sharply in cities outside Dublin. Compared to the same period in 2015, prices in the final quarter of 2016 were 9.2% higher in Cork and 13% higher in Galway.

In Limerick city, the increase was 14%, while in Waterford prices rose by just under 15% in 12 months. Inflation outside the cities varies from 9% in Leinster to 12% in Connacht-Ulster.

The national average asking price in the final quarter of 2016 was €220,500, compared to €204,000 a year ago and €164,000 at its lowest point. At the peak of the boom the average was €370,000.

In Dublin, prices rose by an average of €102,000 — or 46.2% — from their lowest point in mid-2012. Outside the capital, the average increase has been €48,000, or 36%, since the end of 2013.

“We know that in a healthy housing system, any extra demand for more housing is offset by more supply — in other words, the real price of housing should be stable, once general inflation is taken account of,” said Mr Lyons. “In Ireland, general inflation has effectively been zero not just over the last 12 months but indeed over the last decade.

“So Ireland is currently trapped in a situation where housing prices are increasing far faster than prices in the rest of the economy. This is not sustainable but the latest indications are that this high rate of inflation is embedded in the market, due to strong demand and weak supply.”

Myhome.ie also released its latest house price survey, in which it said house price inflation is set to accelerate in 2017 to 8%, driven by the economic recovery and an ever tightening housing market. Its report warned that the combined impact of the help-to-buy scheme and looser lending rules meant that double-digit house price inflation “is a distinct possibility in 2017”.