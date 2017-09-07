Hotel supervisor punched after bar closed at party

A hotel supervisor was punched in the mouth by a man who took exception to the bar being closed at a family party and yesterday the culprit pleaded with the judge not to jail him.

Sammy Quilligan, aged 21, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to a charge of assault causing harm to Pierre Toussaint at the Ambassador hotel on Military hotel in Cork.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said: “The injured party was working there and was quite rightly seeking to close the bar at the time.

“Mr Quilligan had an alcohol difficulty and decided the bar should not close. Clearly, there is no blame attached to the injured party.”

Mr Quilligan brought €500 to court as compensation for the victim.

Insp Gary McPolin said the defendant was attending a party on the night of July 11, 2015. The inspector said it was an unprovoked assault and that the injured party had a tooth fractured.

The inspector said the victim had made a recovery from the assault.

Mr Cuddigan said that while €500 was not a huge sum of compensation, it had been difficult for the accused to raise this money.

He said the accused had been jailed last year for an unrelated offence but had attended for extensive treatment to clear himself of his drink problem.

Judge Ní Chondúin was told that the accused man was engaged to be married. Mr Cuddigan said the defendant was a nice man and not troublesome when he was not drinking.

“His fiancée is in court and I have spoken to her telling her she has a decent man provided he stays away from alcohol,” Mr Cuddigan said.

Judge Ní Chondúin said to the young woman: “I hope you have your eyes open and don’t take any nonsense.”

Mr Cuddigan added, “That is precisely what I told her.”

The judge said that Quilligan could carry out community service instead of going to prison on the charge of assault causing harm.

The case was adjourned for a fortnight when the number of hours of service will be specified.

His address on the charge was Yewood, Larchfield Estate, Youghal, Co Cork.

Mr Cuddigan said that the defendant was now living in a caravan near Carrigtwohill.