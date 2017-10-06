Home»Today's Stories

Hot liquid ‘thrown over homeowner in burglary’

Friday, October 06, 2017
Liam Heylin

A saucepan of hot burning liquid was taken from the hob in a kitchen and thrown over the owner of the house during an aggravated burglary, it was alleged yesterday.

Malcolm Kelly was arrested and charged and brought before Cork District Court yesterday.

Garda Donal Daly said the prosecution was opposed to bail being granted to Mr Kelly, 31, because of the seriousness of the alleged offence.

Mr Kelly, who lived previously in Kanturk, is now living at 83 Spa Road, Tralee, Co Kerry.

He was charged with committing an aggravated burglary at O’Sullivan’s Lane, Barrack St, Cork, armed with a kitchen knife and a saucepan containing a hot, burning liquid. He was also charged with assault causing harm to Ryan McDonnell.

Inspector Adrian Gamble said the DPP had directed trial by indictment on both charges.

Garda Daly said opposition to bail was based on factors including the seriousness of the charges.

The garda said the complainant knew the defendant and identified him as the person who allegedly came into his home, obtained a knife from the kitchen and a boiling pot from the hob and threw contents of hot liquid over him.

Garda Daly said the prosecution concern was that the accused would interfere with witnesses, namely the complainant.

However, the defence contended that the complainant was now living in England that this alleged offence occurred on December 21, 2016, and there had been no interference with any witnesses since that time.

Garda Daly accepted that this was so.

Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin decided to grant bail to the accused on conditions including that he would return immediately to Tralee and stay out of Cork except for court appearances.


