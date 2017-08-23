Home»Today's Stories

Hospital unit set for partial reopening after protests

Wednesday, August 23, 2017
By Christy Parker

The HSE has announced the partial reopening of a Waterford hospital unit whose sudden closure sparked a protest march last May.

In what is seen as a phased return to a full complement of beds, the HSE has informed the Dungarvan Community Hospital Action Group that the hospital’s Sacred Heart Ward will see six long-stay and six rehabilitation beds reopened from September 11.

The unit closed last May with the loss of 19 beds, adding to an earlier loss of seven beds. Areas affected were physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and palliative care. Patients were assigned to other wards, along with 16 care staff.

The HSE attributed the closures to health and safety issues caused by staff shortages and insisted the losses would be temporary.

Locals feared an indefinite closure, similar to the hospital’s 24-bed St Enda’s ward which remains closed following refurbishment in 2016. The hospital currently has 107 beds operational.

The action group held talks with HSE representatives in June, during which it was reiterated that the unit would reopen pending the outcome of a recruitment drive. The HSE has declined to specify how many nurses have been hired but says the campaign is ongoing.

A second meeting between the HSE and the action group was scheduled for today, but has been deferred to September due to “unavailability on the HSE side”, said Eamonn Healy, public relations officer for the action group.

Stephanie Lynch, HSE general manager for social care and community healthcare in the South-East, said residents and their families will be consulted as regards their accommodation preferences “appropriate to their needs” within the hospital.

Paula French, director of nursing, will meet with patients and their advocates on August 29, during which issues relating to returning to the Sacred Heart unit will be discussed. While welcoming the partial reopening, the action group remains concerned that the situation “is not fully resolved”.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS HSE, Waterford Hospital, Hospital, Partial Opening

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Rents soar on back of housing shortage

County Hall may mount legal challenge to Mackinnon

No confirmed sightings of Satchwell since disappearance

Councillors fear losing money-generating areas


Breaking Stories

Offaly Rose Jennifer Byrne named Rose of Tralee 2017 winner

Lightning leaves 2,000 with no electricity; flooding reported in four counties

Gardaí issue appeal for help in finding teenage boy

Latest: Six people in hospital, one in serious condition, after pedestrians hit by car in Dublin

Lifestyle

Scoring a goal for the homeless

Making Cents: It’s barking mad not to consider your pet costs

From Russia with love (of dancing)

The Islands of Ireland: Knight to remember on Clare Island

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 19, 2017

    • 3
    • 12
    • 19
    • 23
    • 37
    • 40
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 