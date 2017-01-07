Hospital overcrowding: Plan for 63 additional acute beds an ‘insult’

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) has described as an “insult” the proposal to add 63 beds to the acute hospital system in the context of trolley figures reaching a record high of 612 this week.

In fact, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said, the figure has an “element of recycling” given that of 55 beds promised last September when the winter initiative was first unveiled, just 17 have materialised.

“So we are not going to get 55+63, it will be 17+63, giving a total of 80,” said Liam Doran, general secretary of the INMO.

An additional 63 beds were proposed under the “enhanced” winter initiative announced by the HSE during the week against the backdrop of chaotic scenes in emergency departments nationwide. Health Minister Simon Harris said 28 beds would open in University Hospital Galway (UHG) immediately.

However, John O’Donnell, emergency medicine consultant at UHG, said it is debatable whether these beds will be available in the long term without a guarantee of long-term staffing.

He said it was possible to make the beds available immediately because they are part of a new block and they were able to move patients in and avail of the extra space.

In the meantime, the hospital issued a circular cancelling non-urgent nursing leave.

Mr O’Donnell told RTÉ radio that every cubicle and corridor in the hospital was “filled with patients on trolleys” which made it very difficult to bring in patients waiting long hours in the ED waiting room.

“That’s always a worry, leaving people waiting,” he said.

Tony McNamara, chief executive of Cork University Hospital, said they had reduced trolley numbers from 40 to 19 and he praised clinicians, leadership figures, and nurses. He said they met four times daily and focused on emergency care while attempting to address the crisis. He said right now, the hospital is “maxed out”, with all beds in use and some extra added.

The HSE also proposed utilising private hospital capacity to address the ED crisis in Cork, Mullingar, and Kilkenny. However, IMO president John Duddy was critical of this proposal.

“Even short-term investment in private hospitals diverts vital resources from public hospitals,” he said. “This kind of thinking does not address the underlying problem and ensures the problems we are dealing with this month will recur.”

At University Hospital Limerick, where up to 66 patients were waiting to be admitted on Wednesday — a record high — it has emerged that the planned opening of a new ED on May 29 may have to be deferred due to lack of funding. The new ED is to replace the current facility, which has been at the centre of trolley crises at the hospital. Chief clinical director at UHL, Paul Burke, said question marks remain over sourcing the funding to complete the €18.25m ED.