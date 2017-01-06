Home»Today's Stories

Hospital overcrowding: 700 nursing home beds available

Friday, January 06, 2017
By Claire O'Sullivan
Irish Examiner Reporter

There are over 700 beds available if the HSE wants to discharge elderly patients from acute hospitals into nursing home beds.

Nursing Homes Ireland said these beds are available in up to 176 homes and that 190 more homes could have available places.

The NHI CEO, Tadhg Daly, said: “The nursing home sector has a key role to play in alleviating the current overcrowding crisis within our acute hospitals. Only last week, Minister for Health Simon Harris heralded 436 patients classified as delayed discharged in acute hospitals as being a new low and representing huge progress.

“While the HSE has substantially reduced numbers, there must be a concerted focus to ensure the hundreds who remain within hospitals can access beds within local nursing homes.”

READ NEXT Accused refusing to co-operate with psychiatric assessment, judge told

Meanwhile, the Irish Medical Organisation and the National Association of General Practitioners have welcomed calls by the HSE’s Tony O’Brien for “a fundamental shift to GP-led primary care”.

“There has been much discussion about this change, but there has been no investment in general practice. In fact, funding has been taken out and the profession is in crisis,” said NAGP chief Chris Goodey.

Latest figures from the Irish Medical Council state that there are 63.1 GPs per 100,000 population, falling well below international standards of 80 GPs per 100,000.

And furthermore, according to the NAGP, 915 GPs are poised to emigrate or retire in the next five years.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Hospital overcrowding: ‘There’s no need to ask – it’s always busy in there’

Hospital overcrowding: Overcrowding problem is ‘more political than management’

Hospital overcrowding: Schools may have to close over flu, says GP

Hospital overcrowding: ‘Battleground’ hospitals trying to regain control

More in this Section

Man who stole stash of wine was selling it on roadside

Housing Minister Simon Coveney: Exciting developments for Cork city

Garda probe after college hit by €360k fraud

‘Name and shame’ to curb drink driving


Breaking Stories

HSE: Extra beds are part of Winter Initiative Plan

Gardaí concerned about woman missing from Portlaoise

Fire crews tackle thatch cottage blaze in Co Clare

Elderly and 'at risk groups' urged to get vaccinated against flu

Lifestyle

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

This man learned to bounce away the bulge at a Dublin fitness class

La La Land is dancing to Oscar success

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 