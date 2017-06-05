Hospice appeal to raise funding

Marymount University Hospital and Hospice is urgently seeking volunteers to support its Sunflower Days next weekend.

The planned fundraiser is scheduled to take place throughout Cork city and county on Friday and Saturday next.

Anyone interested in helping out at a street or shopping centre collection, on either day, is being asked to get in touch immediately through fundraising@marymount.ie or call the fundraising team on 021-4501201.

Sunflower Days is a national campaign for hospices with all monies raised locally staying local.

The collections days are an important fundraising initiative for the Cork-based charity and it aims to raise €70,000 this year through Sunflower Days.

Last year, Marymount supported more than 3,000 families in the Cork area.

Although it receives certain state funding, the charity still needs to raise 30% of its income, around €3 million yearly, to continue to provide its services to the community.

Speaking at the launch, Anne McAtamney, assistant director of nursing of palliative care services at Marymount, said: “We need the public’s support to continue to provide our much-needed services including day care facilities, our specialist palliative care wards, community outreach teams and our services for older people.

“We are so grateful to the community of Cork who help us as much as they do and their continued support of Sunflower Days would be really appreciated.

Paula McGovern, head of fundraising and communications, said: “We are looking forward to meeting people throughout the Sunflower Days on the streets of Cork city and county towns but we urgently need more volunteers to support our collections. so please get in touch if you can help.

“One of our hard-working volunteers Doreen Walsh was giving the title of Sunflower Hero at the recent launch in Dublin for all of her hard work in supporting the important days for the hospice,” said Ms McGovern

“If you can help on the days, please get in touch.

“But, please, don’t forget to buy your sunflowers on the day at any of our collections.

“Alternatively you can text Marymount to 50300 to donate €4 — a minimum of €3.25 goes to Marymount. SP: Likecharity Helpline: 076-6805278.”

RTÉ presenter Mary Kennedy said: “I’m encouraging everyone to support Sunflower Days. By simply buying a sunflower from one of our volunteers you are helping to bring comfort and dignity to people at end of life.”

email: fundraising@marymount.ie call 021-4501201 or go to www.Marymount.ie