Home»Today's Stories

‘Horrible experience’ for family fleeing domestic abuse

Tuesday, July 25, 2017
By Evelyn Ring
Irish Examiner Reporter

A woman and her children forced to sleep on blood-stained mattresses in cramped rooms after leaving an abusive partner had a “horrible” experience, said Women’s Aid.

Women's Aid director, Margaret Martin, said woman and children should not have to leave their home to be safe. Picture:RollingNews.ie

Commenting on a report by the Ombudsman for Children, the domestic abuse charity said women and children should not have to leave home to be safe.

It has called for the Domestic Violence Bill — currently before the Dáil — to be strengthened and for an ‘out of hours’ system to give women access to barring orders.

A report by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office said a family homeless for two years was placed in accommodation where the children were exposed to the mother’s ex-partner and his friends.

Director of Women’s Aid, Margaret Martin, said the report was an indictment of a system not fit for purpose.

She said families forced to flee their homes should receive the services and support they need immediately to be safe with as little disruption as possible to the lives.

“Spending almost two years living in a refuge, hotels and B&Bs is unacceptable. The experience of this family has been horrible, and no one should face this situation,” she said.

Last year, almost one in five (18%) of contacts made with Women’s Aid were from women worried about becoming homeless or seeking emergency accommodation because of domestic violence.

The lack of housing stock meant that even women who were eligible for social housing had nowhere to go.

Ms Martin said the current housing crisis was severe for women affected by domestic violence.

“If they cannot move, they and their children face the real threat of being harmed.”

Chief executive of the Children’s Rights Alliance, Tanya Ward said the report was shocking and highlighted the need for independent emergency accommodation inspections. She said some families forced to leave home ended up in a “dire situation” and the psychological effect on the children would be significant.

Ms Ward said the law should be changed so children could remain in their home and the parent living with them could ensure their everyday life remains as normal as possible.

“I think the report is shocking. It is telling us that the system is in crisis and that the emergency accommodation being provided is substandard.”

Director of investigations at the Ombudsman for Children’s Office, Nuala Ward said mistakes were made by Fingal County Council: the woman was sent to the wrong unit and had to find accommodation on a week-to-week basis.

“This family was forced to go through an unnecessarily bureaucratic process to ensure their housing application could progress separately from the mother’s ex-partner who she had separate from due to domestic abuse.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Women’s Aid, domestic violence, domestic abuse

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Domestic violence charity ’disappointed’ at conviction of actor who took part in awareness campaign

UN to question Irish Government on lack of legal aid for domestic abuse victims

More in this Section

‘Bizarre’ row over soldier’s allowance lasted 16 years

Interest expressed in vacant Killarney hospital

Green light for Cork floating hotel

Campaigners want Seven Heads included on tourist trail


Breaking Stories

Teenager, 19, stabbed in Crumlin area of Dublin, reports

Gardai make renewed appeal for information relating to death of man in Swords

1,000 km of Victorian piping needs to be replaced at cost of €13bn: Irish Water

18 year old dies in motorcycling accident in Dublin

Lifestyle

Wife, mother, and maker of fine furniture

Meet Michael Moss - London’s last Irish farmer

Finding inspiration on a quiet island in West Cork

David Lyttle is taking jazz back to America

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 22, 2017

    • 8
    • 14
    • 20
    • 21
    • 41
    • 44
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 