Hook Head to shine a light on centuries-old archery tradition

The 800-year-old Hook Head lighthouse, on the south-east coast, will host a centuries-old custom on New Year’s Day, when expert and amateur archers will take part in a traditional arrow ceremony.

The Dunbrody Archers, from New Ross, and the chairman of New Ross municipal council will oversee the ceremony, which harks back to 1687. Back then, the mayor and corporation of the town claimed their authority over the area, and over its waters, by travelling to the point of the Hook and shooting an arrow into the sea from the lighthouse.

This New Year’s Day, the mayor will cast an arrow — helped by the archers — into the sea to symbolise the port’s authority over the estuary.

Members of the public are invited to go along and watch the free event, at 3pm on January 1.

Manager of Hook Lighthouse, Ann Waters, said the event is “an age-old tradition and a wonderful opportunity for an ancient element of history to continue to be relived here, annually, in Ireland’s Ancient East”.

Also taking place on New Year’s Day at Hook Lighthouse is Daisy Day, an age-old tradition. Hook Lighthouse records show the old custom of ‘penny for a daisy’ was carried out by children on New Year’s Day. Children collected the first flower of the year and received pennies for them.

According to Hook Lighthouse: “The child who found the first daisy would win the hunt, but lots of children would receive pennies from the families in the area.”

This hunt takes place again this January 1, and children will receive a chocolate penny for their efforts. Free afternoon entertainment will also be on offer, with Captain Hook and art workshops, aided by resident artist, Rose. Hook is the oldest intact working lighthouse in the world and was first used by monks, who lit fire, to keep ships safe, more than 900 years ago. The Hook Lighthouse tour incorporates 115 steps to the top of the tower. Holograms illustrate the ancient history of the tower, the Hook area, and spectacular views of the southern coast.

Hook Lighthouse Visitor Centre and Café closes on December 16, re-opens on St Stephen’s Day, at 11am, and will then remain open throughout the holiday season.

The visitor centre opened in its initial form 16 years ago and, since then, hundreds of thousands of people have passed through its doors and climbed its many steps.