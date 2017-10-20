Homes still without water and power as Storm Brian arrives

Irish Water is working to restore services to thousands of homes and businesses around Cork who still don’t have a supply.

The utility has deployed tankers and static tanks in a number of locations where supplies are still out, while council crews are still taking bottled water to people living in remote areas.

It comes as the county braces for flooding today as Storm Brian arrives on the south coast this evening, while key transit routes in the county remain blocked.

Irish Water said the situation is getting better as power is being restored to more reservoirs and pumping stations, but thousands of households and businesses around the county still don’t have a supply.

Customers without water should contact Irish Water on 1850278278, or consult their website for the most up-to-date information.

Flooding on Centre Park Road, Cork, yesterday as the country prepared for wet weather and stormy conditions with the arrival of Brian. Picture: Larry Cummins

Meanwhile, the main road between Midleton and Dungourney (R579) remained impassable last night after more than 20 trees fell on it and severed powerlines. Council and ESB crews hope to have it reopened today.

The main road in Glandore (R597) was also blocked with debris, although diversions were in place.

The R605 in Dunderrow was also being cleared and the council removed some remaining debris on the R602 in Bandon.

Diversions were also put in place on a number of rural roads due to flooding yesterday.

While the ESB has restored power to thousands of homes throughout the county, there remain a number of rural pockets around Bandon, Dunmanway, Carrigaline and Fermoy where outages continue.

An ESB spokesman said once major repairs are completed, lines to smaller groups of customers and individual homes will be restored, but this could take up to the middle of next week at best and may be further complicated if Storm Brian unleashes more destruction.

The ESB is also working with the council on clearing downed cables and trees on a number of minor roads, many of which may not reopen for several days.

Flooding near Knockraha Co Cork yesterday. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

A number of county council offices and depots still remain without power or phone connection.

A council spokeswoman said people experiencing difficulties contacting their services should ring their incident line at 021 4800048, which will remain operational for at least the next 48 hours.

Because of the predicted further adverse weather the council is advising motorists to drive with caution because of remaining debris on the roads, surface water and the possibility that more trees could fall.

The local authority said it will continue to tweet updates (@CorkCoCo) as well as publishing them on CorkCoCo.ie.