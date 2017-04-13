Home»Today's Stories

Homeless ‘tsunami’ as 40 sleep on one street

Thursday, April 13, 2017
Joyce Fegan

A leading homelessness campaigner has said services for the homeless are in “turmoil”, as more than 40 people slept rough on one street.

Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) conduct outreach services in the capital every night, providing food, personal hygiene supplies, and sleeping bags to rough sleepers.

On Tuesday night, the group witnessed more than 40 people sleeping on one street.

“We saw over 40 people bedded down. This situation has been at peak level for a number of nights, but this is the worst I’ve ever seen it,” said ICHH chief executive Anthony Flynn.

On Tuesday night, the charity engaged with 182 rough sleepers, the highest recorded figure in the last two years.

Mr Flynn said the escalating numbers are being caused by Brexit and the closure of some winter- initiative beds.

“A lot of people are coming into the country, because they think they’ll have a better life here.

“Their nationality or race shouldn’t come into it,” Mr Flynn told the Irish Examiner.

“I think the homeless crisis is going to get 10 times worse, because of Brexit,” he added.

While ICHH had noted an increase of 27% in rough sleeper numbers over the last few weeks, an additional 40 or so people have come onto the capital’s streets in recent days.

“It was just absolutely bedlam,” said Mr Flynn, describing the scenes in Dublin city centre on Tuesday night.

He called for urgent accommodation to house the people sleeping rough, while adding that as a voluntary body ICHH was doing the best it could in its capacity.

“Homelessness, homeless services are in turmoil. The homeless tsunami has hit us and this is like something I’ve never encountered before,” said Mr Flynn.

Latest figures show there are 7,167 people homeless in Ireland.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS homeless, homelessness, houisng

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Homeless people sleeping outside Dáil to highlight crisis

Homeless are being asked to leave hotels for St Patrick's Day, TD claims

Majority in favour of new tax on empty homes, survey reveals

People in Dublin urged to donate sanitary items for homeless women

More in this Section

Medics sent man home three times before brain bleed death

Ireland ‘heading for a crisis’ on strokes

SNAs fear causing harm to pupils over presumed nursing role

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland welcomes medication deal


Breaking Stories

16-year-old missing from Dublin

Labour Court to issue Bus Éireann recommendation

Man arrested in connection with alleged theft of 'documents' from Ombudsman

No winner of Lotto jackpot

Lifestyle

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

The business of video gaming

John B Keane reminisces in Cork for 'Many Young Men of 20' revival

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 