Homeless man sleeps soundly outside summit

Inside the Custom House, yesterday morning, were Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, and the chief executives of the 31 local authorities, sitting around a boardroom table.

Outside, the former lord mayor of Dublin, Christy Burke, was chained to the gates, 300 posters of homeless children were strapped to the railings, and the

Socialist Party had placed a life-sized baby elephant on the footpath.

And down the road, on the steps of the building’s great facade, slept a homeless man, complete with a green sleeping bag and stained

pillow. Only he wasn’t part of the protest or the meeting. He hadn’t been roped in as an extra. This was his life.

The politicians and public servants were eager to

engage with media, so much so that photographers and camera people were invited inside “for 30 seconds” to get a snap of them all sitting at the round table.

The early-morning protesters were keen to talk, too, but the homeless man not

so much. He was sleeping,

undisturbed, on the steps of the Department of Housing.

“We are going around in circles, meeting after meeting, report after report. We all know what we need to do. We need to see the ground being dug up,” Anthony Flynn, CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH), told the Irish Examiner.

Mr Flynn, and about 30 of his volunteers, had arrived at the department at 8am with their 300 posters.

ICHH, which engages with 1,500 homeless people in the capital every week, had been locked out of talks thus far and its volunteers were looking to talk to Mr Murphy.

“I asked him why his office had failed to reply to us,” Mr Flynn said. “His predecessor had no problem meeting us. Our opinions from working on the streets should be valued.

“He committed to a meeting with us, but we shouldn’t have had to talk to him outside of the building.

“I asked him about the lack of funding for local authorities to build housing and why we are selling our land to private developers.”

Christy Burke, an Independent councillor on Dublin City Council, was there to talk to Mr Murphy as well.

“This was a protest on behalf of the people of Ireland to say the current housing and homeless situation is unacceptable, to say that this summit needs to be radical and positive,” he said.

“I have threatened to occupy other ministerial buildings, one a month, from now on if no action is taken.”

Socialist Party TD Paul Murphy, who stood at the gate with his group and prop, was happy to talk, too.

“We’re highlighting the elephant in the room, here at the housing summit,” he said.

“They can talk all they like about making homelessness and the housing crisis a priority, but the elephant in the room is the absence of funding to build homes.”

Meanwhile, the man in the sleeping bag remained asleep, waiting for the result of yet another housing summit.