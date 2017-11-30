Homeless couple jailed over break-in

A couple who were homeless broke into a house in the hope of finding someplace to stay and yesterday they were both jailed for four months.

Seán Heelan, aged 31, and Amanda Kenny, aged 39, both of Simon, Anderson’s Quay, Cork, pleaded guilty to the burglary where it was claimed that they were looking for a place to sleep rather than to steal.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the four-month sentence on them yesterday at Cork District Court. That sentence also took account of several shoplifting offences by the two accused.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan outlined the background to the crime of trespassing.

The woman woke at 6.20am on September 24 to a loud noise downstairs at her rented home at Cottage Mews, Glasheen Rd, Cork.

“She then heard a male coming up the stairs and trying to get into her room. She shouted that she had contacted the gardaí and the male left the house and was stopped on Glasheen Rd by gardaí,” Insp O’Donovan said. The rear kitchen window was found to have been removed and entry gained.

Heelan and Kenny were arrested and detained at Togher Garda Station where they made admissions. They said they entered the property because he thought it was vacant and he was looking for somewhere to sleep.

Nothing appeared to have been stolen and only very minor damage was caused and it was easily repairable.