Hollywood heavyweights come to the capital for film festival

Vanessa Redgrave, Nathalie Baye, Kerry Fox, Ross Noble, Anna Friel, and Ben Wheatley are among the stars joining Irish talents Jack Reynor, Moe Dunford, Cillian Murphy, John Butler, and Aiden Gillen on the red carpet.

Jim Sheridan’s movie adaption of the Sebastian Barry novel, The Secret Scripture, will have its Irish premiere at the Audi Dublin International Film Festival next month.

The festival is also drawing top Irish talent to its screenings with Cillian Murphy, Jack Reynor, and Aiden Gillen set to attend.

Veteran theatre and film star Vanessa Redgrave will also be in attendance and she will receive the festival’s highest honour, the Volta Award — for those who have made an outstanding contribution to the world of film.

READ NEXT Charities clean up as clothing deposits at recycling sites fall

The festival was launched yesterday morning and will run from February 16 to 26, but tickets for screenings are on sale now.

Grainne Humphreys, the festival’s director, said she is “thrilled” at the variety of films being shown this year.

“I’m thrilled with the selection of films that we are bringing to Dublin for the Audi Dublin International Film Festival 2017 that not only showcases some of the biggest names in world cinema but features a selection of first-time directors from across the globe who will make a serious impression with our audience in this and in coming years,” said Ms Humphreys.

Directors John Butler and Jim Sheridan with Grainne Humphreys, festival director, and Richard Molloy, Audi Ireland.

She said the inclusion of the new Irish films in this year’s line-up was a “testament” to the strength of the industry here.

“To be able to include new Irish films from Aisling Walsh, Jim Sheridan, Emer Reynolds, Aiden Gillen, John Butler, Neasa Ní Chianán, Juanita Wilson, and Ken Wardrop as just some of the Irish filmmakers in the festival is an extraordinary testament to the current strength and depth of the Irish film industry,” she said.

The opening night of the festival will deliver the Irish premiere of ‘Maudie’, the internationally acclaimed biopic of folk artist Maud Lewis by award-winning Irish director Aisling Walsh (Song for a Raggy Boy) and starring Sally Hawkins and Ethan Hawke.

Other screenings include world cinema films from over 35 countries as well as documentaries and the work of first-time directors.

There will also be a series of talks, workshops, and events taking place.

Some include a masterclass with Oscar-winning costume designer Alexandra Byrne.

This is the festival’s 15th year in operation.

Over the past 14 years, the festival has hosted more than 550 major guests, including winners of the festival’s prestigious Volta Award such as Al Pacino, Julie Andrews, Danny DeVito, Daniel Day-Lewis, Joss Whedon, Brendan Gleeson Angela Lansbury, Stanley Tucci, Stellan Skarsgård, and Kristin Scott Thomas.