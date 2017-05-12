HIQA criticises several HSE-run homes

A number of HSE-operated centres for people with disabilities have been criticised by health watchdog, HIQA. It has also raised concerns about regulatory non-compliance in facilities in the north west.

The inspections, by the Health Information and Quality Authority, of the HSE’s Parkview facility, in Co Sligo, of Saimer View Community Group Home, in Co Donegal, and of some other centres, noted how HIQA had raised concerns with the HSE national director in relation to the significant, continuing non-compliance in centres operated by the HSE in CHO Area 1.

The Chief Inspector of Social Services asked the HSE for a plan outlining the actions the HSE would take to improve the quality of life for residents in the services in CHO (Community Healthcare Organisation) Area 1, and the overall safety of the services operated by the HSE in that area.

Last December, the HSE submitted a governance plan to HIQA, which is now verifying its effectiveness.

As for the Parkview facility, inspectors said it was delivering a poor standard of compliance and improvements were required in a number of areas. Issues included risk assessments that were not up to date, gaps in practice, and fire safety concerns.

In Saimer View, there had been some improvements since a previous inspection, but other commitments had not been delivered, and “the centre’s governance and management arrangements had not ensured the delivery of safe and quality-care services for residents” and staff levels and training were not meeting the needs of residents.

At a HSE-operated facility in Kerry, Cluain Fhionnain, HIQA said there had been repeated failings. It was the seventh inspection of the facility.

“Over the course of inspections, inspectors found a model of care that was institutionalised and had an unreasonable level of restrictions placed on residents,” a report said.

“Areas of repeat, serious failings included the safeguarding of residents, governance, and management and suitable staffing.”

Last October, the Chief Inspector proposed to cancel the facility’s registration. The most recent inspection detected continuing, significant deficits in staff attendance at required and mandatory training, concerns over safeguarding measures to prevent or reduce the risk of abuse, and inconsistent staffing, among other problems.

Of the 21 reports published yesterday, many highlighted good practice, although the inspection of Rosanna Gardens, in Wicklow, operated by Sunbeam House Services Company Ltd, showed it had failed to address problems previously detected, such as “repeated failings in relation to safeguarding issues, inability to meet the assessed needs of residents, and in the governance and oversight of the designated centre”.

The provider had submitted a plan to address the problems, but the most recent inspection noted that “the commitments given were not fulfilled”.

Adequate measures had not been taken to protect residents, with 668 incidents of self-injurious behaviour, and peer-to-peer verbal abuse, recorded between January and October last year. Referring to an “inappropriate mix of residents”, the report noted: “Residents were subjected to name-calling and offensive language frequently during the inspection.”

Read the reports at www.hiqa.ie