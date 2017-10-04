Hiqa calls for care providers to be regulated to ensure quality service

The State’s health care services watchdog is urging the Government to “prioritise” the development of a regulatory system for home care.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) is worried the absence of independent regulation leaves vulnerable people at risk in their own homes.

Hiqa chief executive Phelim Quinn said most older people and those with a disability want to stay in their own homes and communities, where possible.

But, he said, currently, people have no choice but to be admitted to institutional care when they are no longer able to care for themselves.

“It is clear that we, as a society, need to consider viable alternatives to long-term residential care that respects an individual’s right to choice, privacy, dignity and safety,” said Mr Quinn.

Hiqa is one of the many interested parties that participated in the Department of Health’s public consultation on home care services.

The only statutory scheme in place at present for the care of the elderly is the Nursing Homes ‘Fair Deal’ Support Scheme.

“All people under the care of the State have the right to receive the best possible care and to be protected from abuse, regardless of whether they live in a residential centre or their own homes,” said Mr Quinn.

The public consultation on home care services, which took place over the summer, closed on Monday. It will help inform the development of a new statutory scheme and system of regulation for home care services.

The public consultation is just the start of a broader consultation process on home care.

Officials from the Department of Health will meet individuals and groups as well as home care service providers and organisations representing home care service users.

In its submission, Hiqa states that the lack of adequate home care services is often blamed for delayed discharges from acute hospital beds.

The authority found that the alternatives to long-term residential are underdeveloped in Ireland.

Also, access to home care services is inconsistent across the country and often dependant on the availability of funding.

However, Hiqa emphasises that recipients of home care should not be expected to open their homes to inspection.

Any regulations and quality standards should focus on the providers and be equally applied so users can expect the same quality of service, regardless of who provided it.