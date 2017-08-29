Home»Today's Stories

Helicopters unable to aid rescue of elderly woman trapped in crashed car

Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Pat Flynn

Poor visibility reportedly prevented two helicopters respond to a serious road traffic collision in Co Clare yesterday where an elderly woman was left trapped in the wreckage of her car for over an hour.

Efforts to dispatch the HSE/Air Corps-operated air ambulance and the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter were abandoned and the woman had to be transported, by road, to hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of a van sustained cuts and bruises, but did not require hospitalisation.

Gardaí from Kilrush are investigating.

The pensioner, who is understood to be in her 80s, was trapped following the collision at around 8.15am at a junction on the N67 Kilkee to Lahinch road at Clohanes, near Doonbeg.

Fire brigade units from Kilkee and Kilrush responded to the incident along with an ambulance and gardaí.

On arrival, emergency crews found the woman trapped inside her vehicle. It is understood her lower body was trapped beneath the steering wheel and dash console, leaving fire crews with the difficult task of removing her.

After paramedics assessed the woman, fire crews used specialist cutting equipment to extricate the casualty from the car.

She was then handed into the care of the National Ambulance Service (NAS).After being assessed by NAS paramedics, it was decided to request the HSE’s Emergency Aeromedical Service air ambulance to airlift the woman to

After being assessed by NAS paramedics, it was decided to request the HSE’s Emergency Aeromedical Service air ambulance to airlift the woman to hospital.

However, the helicopter was unable to reach the scene due to poor visibility and was forced to return to its base in Athlone.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Parents of 820g baby organise fundraiser for neo-natal unit

Drive to put Seven Heads on Wild Atlantic Way

Fermoy kicks off roadshows promoting Cork City FC FORAS trust

Bronze Age ring fort among sites discovered on Macroom road route


Breaking Stories

Man stabbed near library in Tralee

CAO reveals 39,000 students accept third-level courses

Manhunt after gang bundle man into boot of car in Coleraine

INMO recommends acceptance of proposals for pay restoration

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 