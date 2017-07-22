Healthy outlook: Simon Harris ties the knot with Caoimhe

The Cabinet had one very special summer meeting to attend away from Leinster House as Health Minister Simon Harris tied the knot.

Dressed in a sharp tuxedo, the Wicklow TD yesterday married his partner of eight years, Caoimhe Wade, a cardiac nurse at Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

While former taoiseach Enda Kenny and his wife Fionnuala attended the ceremony along with a host of Fine Gael ministers and TDs, former Republic of Ireland international Damien Duff added the celebrity touch.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, due to Government commitments, was unable to attend the ceremony which took place at St Patrick’s Church, Kilquade, Greystones, but he joined the reception afterwards at Tinakilly House, in Rathnew, Co Wicklow.

Mr Harris made his way to the small church with his best man and brother Adam Harris, who is a well-known autism campaigner.

Mr Harris has previously spoken about how his brother’s autism led him into a political career.

The bride wore an intricately beaded Sharon Hoey white dress while her bridesmaids Ruth Wade, Gemma Harris, Laura Kinch, and Marion O’Brien wore floor-length black chiffon gowns.

Members of the Cabinet in attendance included Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, while Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was accompanied by his wife Ruth.

Mary Mitchell O’Connor, Paul Kehoe, Patrick O’Donovan, and Kate O’Connell also attended the wedding.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner

earlier this month, Mr Harris opened up about his relationship: “It’s relatively well known that I am marrying a nurse, which does give me another insight into another aspect of the health service other than being minister for health.

“It’s also very nice to have a private relationship whereby you can have a different perspective on life other than just the political one.”