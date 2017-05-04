A headstone has been erected on the grave of a newborn baby who was found in a recycling plant last year.

Alannah was discovered by workers sorting materials at the Greenstar facility in the Fassaroe area of Bray, Co Wicklow, on May 4 last year.

She had not suffered any deliberate harm and gardaí are marking the anniversary with a renewed appeal to find the mother.

Alannah was found about two weeks after she was born and she may have been a stillbirth.

The worker who made the discovery was traumatised and initially thought the newborn was a doll.

In a mark of respect, Greenstar paid for a headstone to be erected in recent weeks, in Redford cemetery, in Bray, where she was buried last year.

Company spokesperson, Sarah Smyth, said staff were still upset and would be marking today’s anniversary by visiting the grave and attending a memorial mass in the Holy Redeemer Church, in Bray, tonight.

Inspector Sorcha Fitzpatrick said: “To the mother, or, indeed, anybody who has any information, or who has any knowledge, you will be dealt with in a compassionate manner. Any information we receive will be dealt with in the strictest of confidence.

“It’s just in relation to making sure that the mother, or anybody directly affected by this, is receiving the necessary or appropriate support services.”

Baby Alannah was caucasian and was not wrapped in blankets or other material when she was found. Gardaí followed five definite lines of inquiry, following previous appeals, and narrowed down the source of the household recycling material with which the newborn was found, but have been unable to identify the mother.

A post-mortem examination was carried out and there is no definite cause of death.

DNA samples were also taken from the baby.

Anyone with information can contact Bray Garda Station on 01 6665300 or 1800 666111, or any Garda station.