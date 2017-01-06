'He should be a priority being a cancer patient, but he’s just a number, simple as'

Amidst a nationwide trolley crisis, the Irish Examiner visited emergency departments (ED) at Cork University Hospital, and the Mercy Hospital.

While INMO figures show a nationwide decrease in the number of patients on trolleys, from 602 to 578, CUH experienced an increase in its numbers, from 32 to 40 patients waiting for a bed.

A large signpost in the foyer warns visitors entering the ED about the outbreak of winter vomiting bug currently afflicting hospitals. Guests are asked to remember to sterilise their hands frequently, and to avoid visiting if they have nausea or diarrhoea.

The hospital endeavours to provide an efficient service in a timely manner, another sign in the waiting room reads.

“However, due to circumstances beyond our control, there may be lengthy delays,” it continues.

There were 12 patients waiting to be assessed for triage when the Irish Examiner attended CUH.

A CUH spokesperson said they could not advise of an average wait time as all patients are triaged before entering the department, adding that wait time depends on each patient’s condition.

When asked was the ED busy past triage, one woman exiting replied laughing: “It’s always busy in there — there’s no need to ask!”

Outside in the hospital’s set-down area, a woman said she was waiting for her partner, who has brain cancer, to be admitted.

Her partner is extremely ill, she said, adding that he has been told to come to CUH’s ED. Usually, the couple would attend and consult with the cancer clinic, she said, adding that the holiday period must have affected opening hours as she couldn’t get through today.

“He’s supposed to be seen to straight away when he comes in, but we’re still waiting on doctors,” she said.

The couple had no idea how long they would need to wait to see a doctor, she said, adding that it is not acceptable that her partner was not given a room or bed when they arrived.

“It’s just the waiting,” said the woman. “I mean, he should be a priority being a cancer patient, but he’s just a number, simple as. He’s just sitting on a chair. He should be a priority but he’s not.”

Her partner could pick up an infection very easily, she said, adding that she was extremely worried about the outbreak of flu and winter vomiting bug that is currently going around.

And while the waiting room is quiet now, the pressure is starting to mount on wards, she said: “It’s quiet but when you go inside then, when you go inside the doors, where they are all waiting — they’re all on trolleys.”

Meanwhile, although figures from the INMO show the number of patients on trolleys decreased at the Mercy, consultants are urging people to attend GP service or South Doc before presenting to its emergency departments.

A patient outside the hospital said it had calmed down considerably but that the ED was extremely busy the night before.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said she was leaving the hospital after spending the entire night on a trolley with a head injury.