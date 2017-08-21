Half of applicants offered first choice

More than half of the 43,113 people offered an honours (level 8) degree have got their first choice.

Another 28%, or 12,000 more, are getting their second or third preference.

For 86% of the 33,500-plus CAO applicants receiving a level 6 or 7 course offer, it was the first preference of 86% and one of the top three choices for 97% of them.

More than 24,000 people have to choose over the next week between a level 8 course and one from their level 7/6 lists, as they have received two offers today.

Under CAO’s rules, it is important that they are clear about their choice, as accepting one but then deciding on the other will be a final choice, as a second acceptance will cancel out the first and can not be reversed.

However, those accepting a course other than their first preference from either level 8 or level 7/6 lists will not rule themselves out of subsequent offers.

CAO general manager Joseph O’Grady said: “If you accept an offer in Round 1, this will not prevent you from receiving an offer of a course higher up on your courses list if you are deemed eligible in a later offer round. This is an important point to note, and one of the common queries that we receive at this state in the process.”

The final deadline for accepting an offer in this round is next Monday at 5.15pm, with CAO and colleges then beginning work on second-round offers. They will issue on Thursday week, August 31, with acceptances to be made by the following Wednesday evening.

For those who have not got an offer or who want to explore further options, around 120 courses will be open for fresh applications from midday tomorrow. These courses are listed on the CAO’s Available Places section and those not already in the application process can also apply .

Students who are disappointed with falling short of the requirements can still arrange to view their marked Leaving Certificate exam scripts in any subject if they are considering seeking an upgrade.

It is not necessary to do so in order to appeal a result to the State Examinations Commission next month, but applications to view scripts need to be made through schools by tomorrow.

For more, see the Choices for College supplement .