‘Half-naked powerlifter in struggle with female garda’

A world champion powerlifter who was naked from the waist down and armed with a stun gun while he was allegedly involved in a struggle with a female Garda has pleaded not guilty in Blanchardstown District Court.

Thomas Gleeson was allegedly armed with a stungun when Garda Goretti Lynch and her colleague came across him in the car park of Adamstown train station in Lucan.

Garda Lynch had been investigating a black BMW that was parked in the car park with its windows steamed up.

Mr Gleeson, of Rockingham Avenue, Leixlip, is charged with producing a stun gun during the course of a dispute with Garda Lynch and with possession of the stun gun at Adamstown train station, Lucan, on October 16, 2016.

Mr Gleeson, 25, appeared in the national press in January after he was stabbed three times in Dublin city centre and received four litres of blood and 10 shots of adrenalin.

The court had heard it will be alleged the gardaí were on patrol when they went to the car park and saw a black BMW parked there. It was the only vehicle in the car park and the gardaí activated the blue lights on their patrol car. They got out of the car and noticed that the BMW’s windows were steamed up. The gardaí allegedly repeatedly called out “garda” and shone flashlights into the car with no success.

When they knocked on the window, Mr Gleeson jumped out, naked from the waist down, it was alleged.

Mr Gleeson had in his possession what gardaí described as a stun gun. It was alleged that he lunged at Garda Goretti Lynch, “narrowly missing her” as she jumped back.

The officer raised her baton and said: “Garda drop your weapon; garda — drop your weapon.”

Another garda assisted her and the accused was arrested, the court heard.

Mr Gleeson’s lawyer, Conor MacGuill, told Judge David McHugh he was pleading not guilty to the charges.

Judge McHugh remanded Mr Gleeson on continuing bail to January 31 next for hearing in Blanchardstown Court.