Home»Today's Stories

Gsoc to hire experts in Garda account fraud probe

Wednesday, July 05, 2017
By Cormac O'Keeffe
Irish Examiner Reporter

The Garda Ombudsman (Gsoc) is set to bring in outside financial investigators and take on more staff to carry out a probe into suspected fraudulent activity involving a secret Garda account.

Student gardaí in a guard of honour, before the Garda passing out parade in Templemore Garda College. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The moves follow a decision by Gsoc to launch a public interest investigation after it was sent a report by Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan on June 19.

The commissioner told the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee the following morning that she took the action after the Garda internal auditor, Niall Kelly, submitted a report to her saying he suspected that fraud may have been carried out involving a bank account in Cabra, north Dublin.

It related to the movement of monies from an EU police training programme into an account at the Garda Templemore Training College and then out to the mystery Cabra account.

Gsoc said on June 20 that it was “considering” whether or not to set up an inquiry.

It emerged at the time that the ombudsman had never conducted a fraud investigation and that it might have to bring in forensic accountants to assist.

In response to a series of questions, the ombudsman yesterday said: “Gsoc has decided to commence a public interest investigation pursuant to S. 102 (4) of the Garda Síochána Act 2005 on the basis of the information as set out in the Draft Audit Report on EU-Funded Training Programmes/Projects dated 19 June 2017.

“At this early stage issues of personnel with the relevant skills are being considered to enable the investigation to progress,” it said.

“This investigation will include personnel from outside Gsoc along with additions to Gsoc staff.”

The Templemore probe is the 28th public interest inquiry being conducted by Gsoc, which are often lengthy investigations.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cork publican considers legal action over vacant stalls

Community to honour priest who helped inspire Land League

Sex workers told to take care as arrest made following violent attacks

Student discovers the tooth of Stone Age Ireland on school tour to Carrowkeel Caves


Breaking Stories

Powersharing crisis set to drift on through the summer as talks scaled down

VIDEO: Fire breaks out at former psychiatric hospital in Cork

Gardaí search for missing man Karl Whelan

Joan Burton was 'terrorised' in Jobstown, says Taoiseach

Lifestyle

Not long before plastic pollution is impacting human health

Emma Jane Kirby's story of an optician helped us all to see migrant crisis more clearly

Irish jazz fans get first chance to see piano prodigy Joey Alexander

Billy O'Callaghan: Digging into the past

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 01, 2017

    • 11
    • 13
    • 19
    • 26
    • 38
    • 41
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 