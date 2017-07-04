GSOC seeks court transcripts related to garda killer

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission has applied to the Special Criminal Court for transcripts relating to appearances before the court of Adrian Crevan Mackin, who shot dead Garda Anthony Golden in 2015 before killing himself.

The court was told that a “public interest investigation” has been launched by GSOC following complaints it received about “the nature of some interactions it is alleged members of An Garda Síochána had with Mackin both prior and subsequent to his arrest in January 2015”.

The court heard that the investigation is ongoing.

Ronan Kennedy, for Gsoc, applied for the court transcripts and said Garda Golden was killed by Mackin on October 11, 2015, in Omeath, Co Louth, before he took his own life.

He said Mackin was charged before the Special Criminal Court in January 2015 with membership of the IRA and his case came before the court on a number of occasions.

Mr Kennedy applied for transcripts of the 12 occasions Mackin’s case was mentioned at the court and said Mackin had been granted bail by the court. He said Jon Leeman, a senior investigations officer with Gsoc, had sworn an affidavit on June 20 seeking the transcripts.

John Byrne, for the DPP, said it was not opposing the application.

However, he said the DPP did not believe the Special Criminal Court had the jurisdiction to order the transcripts be handed over to Gsoc and that the application instead should be made to the High Court.

Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy, presiding at the non-jury court, said the court would rule on the application tomorrow.

In January 2015, Mackin was granted bail on his own bond of €100 and an independent surety of €5,000, and had been complying with his bail terms when he shot dead Garda Golden and seriously injured his partner, Siobhan Phillips, at the family home in Omeath before killing himself in October, 2015.

Mackin, aged 25, of Mullach Alainn, Omeath, was charged in January 2015 with membership of an unlawful organisation styling itself the Irish Republican Army on January 16, 2015.