GSOC report on Ian Bailey probe due

A mammoth GSOC inquiry report regarding the Garda investigation into Ian Bailey could be published as early as this week.

The prospect would be a double blow to An Garda Síochána, and to embattled Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan, as the report of the Fennelly inquiry into the recording of phone calls at Garda stations is also likely to be published this week.

Separate to these damaging reports for the gardaí, it has also emerged that the Garda Ombudsman is conducting 24 public interest investigations, the biggest number in its history.

These 24 probes include 21 matters that have been referred to it by the Independent Review Mechanism, set up to examine various complaints against gardaí following the publication of the Guerin report into police malpractice in the Cavan-Monaghan division.

The GSOC Bailey investigation has been going on for five years but has been beset with delays and obstacles.

The massive investigation report, the longest GSOC has produced, was due to be published last February. It is thought that the report has been in the hands of the relevant persons. GSOC is expected to publish it in the coming weeks, perhaps as early as this week.

It comes as Mr Bailey faces an extradition hearing in the High Court. French authorities want him to face trial for the murder of French national Sophie Toscan du Plantier in December 1996.

GSOC is thought to be mindful of this hearing and will want to have its report out before the courts make a determination. The High Court will hear submission in relation to the extradition this Friday. It is unusual for GSOC to publish a report into a complaint, but it is thought the chair, Judge Mary Ellen Ring, believes publication would be in the public interest.

It is not known if this would entail publication of the full report or a summary or redacted version.

The investigation has been delayed by various issues: accessing Garda documentation; securing copies of the so-called Bandon Tapes (recordings of phone calls at Bandon Garda Station) — part of the Fennelly Commission — and a High Court case taken by Mr Bailey.

The Fennelly report was delivered to the Department of the Taoiseach last Friday and is being reviewed by Attorney General Máire Whelan. It may go before the Cabinet tomorrow.

The developments come after a rollercoaster week for the Garda Commissioner, who came under heavy attack in Leinster House and suffered stinging criticism from the Policing Authority.

The Oireachtas Justice Committee is to meet in private session tomorrow to discuss last Thursday’s tense four-hour hearing with the commissioner.

The Garda chief is yet to face a vote of no confidence, in the Dáil this month, and a crucial public meeting before the Policing Authority at the end of the month — with a specific focus on roads policing. That will be followed by an appearance before the Public Accounts Committee in relation to a damning internal audit on financial management at the Garda College.