Home»Today's Stories

Grassroots oppose repealing the 8th

Monday, October 16, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Fianna Fáil’s grassroots members have strongly backed a motion opposing “any attempt to diminish the constitutional rights of the unborn” despite party leader Micheál Martin calling for a free vote in any referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

The position was announced to cheers by delegates during a vote of more than 200 Fianna Fáil members at the party’s annual ard fheis at the RDS in Dublin on Saturday — at which a separate pro-choice motion was roundly rejected.

However, while the anti-repeal motion was passed by a three to one majority, it is not binding and is instead advisory, meaning the party remains free to continue with its free-vote approach to next year’s referendum.

Speaking at an at-times emotive hour-long debate, which heard more than 20 delegates take to the stage on the issue, grassroots members backed a Kildare North cumann motion opposing “any attempt to diminish the constitutional rights of the unborn”.

A separate motion from the party’s London cumann asking for support for a “positive campaign” backing “a woman’s right to choose” was defeated by a similar margin.

Supporting the former motion, one delegate, Donegal member Roisin Bradley, said if the party’s slogan, “An Ireland For All”, is true it must protect “the life of the unborn”, while former senator John Hanafin criticised an alleged pro-choice bias in the media.

However, pro-choice delegates said it is wrong to force women to travel abroad for medical treatment, with Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown councillor Jennifer Cuffe saying thousands of women are travelling to London.

“It’s happening, we cannot turn our backs on it anymore,” said Ms Cuffe.

Fianna Fáil TDs Lisa Chambers, Anne Rabbitte, Billy Kelleher, and James Browne, who are on the Eighth Amendment Oireachtas committee, and Mary Butler and Margaret O’Mahony Murphy welcomed “respectful” debate, with Ms Chambers expressing her pro-choice views and Ms Butler speaking in opposition to the repeal movement. Ms Rabbitte, meanwhile, said she “is pro-life with a bit of realism” .

However, while Mr Kelleher and Ms Rabbitte made it clear they joined the committee with an open mind on the various viewpoints, Ms Butler was vocal in her anti-abortion opinions.

“I might be the party spokesperson for older people, but I’m also the spokesperson for the unborn,” said Ms Butler.

The debate also included notable criticism from the crowd for a delegate who mentioned of two high-profile and harrowing recent cases that were affected by the Eighth Amendment in its present form.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Eighth AmendmentMicheál Martin

More in this Section

Minors barred from betting on horses and dogs at Tote

Committee split over calls for early vote on abortion

Martin demands hard Brexit contingency plan

Fears for trees in national park


Breaking Stories

Gardaí seek help in tracing 14-year-old boy

Outrage as NUIG moves graduations back five days due to Hurricane Ophelia

Police considering dog attack as possible cause of death of 11-year-old boy in Antrim

Ireland voted best destination in the world at travel awards show

Lifestyle

Remembering the dead: Poignant reason behind Cork’s Zombie Walk

Eight events around Ireland to check out for some frightful fun this Halloween

Massacre at mass on Scariff Island

Ask Audrey: 'It’s like I’m in a horror movie called Revenge of the Norries'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 14, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 43
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »