Home»Today's Stories

Granny ‘no victim’ as judge jails her for brothel keeping

Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Gordon Deegan

A judge jailed a grandmother for brothel keeping and dismissed her story that she returned to the prostitution business to bankroll her husband’s credit card spending spree as being “in the realms of Walter Mitty”.

Aulicete Walsh, 54, at Ennis Circuit Court. Picture: Gordon Deegan

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Tom O’Donnell jailed Brazilian-born Aulicete Walsh, 54, for four months for brothel keeping in Ennis and Limerick in May 2015, telling the court that he did not regard her as a victim.

Ms Walsh was appealing an eight-month jail term imposed on her at the district court in March. Judge O’Donnell said he did not find anything wrong with the district court sentence.

However, he ordered that the two four-month jail terms imposed consecutively in the district court be made concurrent.

Ms Walsh of Breskabeg, Clarina, Co Limerick, was previously convicted of brothel keeping and fined €750 in 2012 at Newcastle West District Court.

“The reason put forward that this lady went back into prostitution was because her husband’s spending habits got out of kilter is in the realms of Walter Mitty. I find it incredible to say the least,” Judge O’Donnell said. 

Ms Walsh was accompanied to court by her husband, Patrick Walsh, 53.

On instructions from his client, solicitor Daragh Hassett said that Ms Walsh came from abject poverty in Brazil and was put into working as a prostitute in her early teens. Mr Hassett said Ms Walsh made a clean break from being a prostitute and came to Ireland and worked as a cleaner.

He said that, unfortunately for Ms Walsh, her husband “is a man who likes to spend money he hasn’t got and his spending got on top of them and this drove Ms Walsh back into the trade”.

Acting for the State, solicitor Aisling Casey said that, when Ms Walsh was arrested on suspicion of brothel keeping in Ennis, she was driving a 2016 Renault Kadjar. Mr Hassett replied that the new car was an example of Ms Walsh’s husband’s overspending.

Mr Hassett said: “This monster needed to be fed. The credit card debts mounted and she went back into the trade of prostitution that she had given up.”

However, Mr Hassett said the husband’s view “is that he knew about her background before marrying her and he feels he drove her to what she did here and in some ways feels culpable for what happened”.

Ms Casey said Ms Walsh was renting apartments in Ennis and Limerick in May 2015 at “exorbitant prices” to prostitutes she made contact with via the website Escort Ireland.

Walsh was renting the Ennis apartment for €370 a month and was charging €600 a week, or €2,400 a month, to the prostitutes using it, while her Limerick apartment was costing her €650 a month and she charging €700 a week, or €2,800 a month, to the prostitutes there for the rental.

Judge O’Donnell gave 14 days for Ms Walsh to get her affairs in order and she will commence her prison sentence on May 22.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Lower tax take to hit public pay talks

Inquiries and tribunals to cost taxpayer €22m

Greens would get into bed with anyone, admits Eamon Ryan

Bionic hand allows mother perform everyday tasks


Breaking Stories

Calls for the Government to 'get serious' about dealing with 'elder abuse'

Criminal killed at front door had argued with his shooter - Gardaí

Coillte fighting major forest fire at Cloosh Valley in Galway

Two men arrested in Dublin in connection with terror offences

Lifestyle

Eastenders stars relocate to Ireland for new drama Redwater

What HBO's Girls taught us about female friendship

Album review: Pollinator by Blondie

Album review: Lovely Creatures by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 06, 2017

    • 3
    • 7
    • 17
    • 21
    • 22
    • 28
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 