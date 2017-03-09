Graeme McDowell bids for coveted @GMac Twitter name

Golfer Graeme McDowell has made a surprise offer to snap up the coveted @gmac Twitter name from a Scotsman with just 86 followers.

The Major-winning sports star, 37, who has some 750,000 Twitter followers, approached @gmac (aka Graeme MacLachlan) from Glasgow this week looking to bag his namesake account.

“@gmac, would love to talk re grabbing this handle from you. Any interest?” the Irish golfer tweeted the Scotsman.

It’s unclear whether the Scot has even seen the millionaire golfer’s offer as he hasn’t updated his account, which he has held for 10 years, since December.

.@gmac Would love to chat RE grabbing this handle from you. Any interest? — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) March 6, 2017

Golfer GMac joined Twitter two years later and has the current handle @Graeme_McDowell.

Meanwhile, there’s been no shortage of advice for the Scot from other social media users with one suggesting the Glaswegian should demand “about 50k” to make the deal.

Other Twitter account holders with variations on the same moniker, have also quipped about getting in on the act.

One Gary McNally (aka @GMac54) with 191 followers, joked with a winking emoticon: “Mine’s for sale at half the price G”.

@Graeme_McDowell @gmac Mine's for sale at half the price G 😉 — Gary McNally (@GMac054) March 6, 2017

And another Graeme MacLachlan (aka @geemac8) with 171 followers, told the golfer to “Join the club”.

Another wit urged the sportsman to go the Donald Trump route and sign up for an account called @therealGMac Others urged him to read up on the recent ‘Kylie’ trademark battle between Australian music star Kylie Minogue and US reality star Kylie Jenner.

McDowell has been known as GMac on the golf circuit for many years. He uses the brand on his golf clothing range G-Mac Apparel and his charity, The G-Mac Foundation, through which he has raised more than €3.3m for sick children in Ireland in the past six years.