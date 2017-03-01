Grace files: Whistleblower hits out at HSE for not forcing staff to quit

The whistleblower at the centre of the Grace foster abuse scandal has accused the HSE of contradicting itself by not forcing officials involved in the case to step down.

She separately hit out at HSE head of operations for disability services, Dr Cathal Morgan, for saying he has yet to see any evidence of a cover-up, claiming HSE director general Tony O’Brien is already in possession of files on the issue.

Responding to the HSE’s decision to publish the 2012 Conal Devine and 2015 Resilience Ireland reports into the case, the whistleblower said she welcomed news that disciplinary reviews are now being launched.

However, she was highly critical of Dr Morgan and other senior HSE officials for failing to take decisive and immediate measures despite now admitting there were serious failures in the supervision of Grace’s care.

“Last November, the HSE’s Dr Morgan, during an interview on RTÉ’s News at One programme, said it would be unfair to ask anyone to step aside because the Devine and Resilience Ireland reports did not make findings against anyone.

“But today, the HSE has outlined these reports found there was inadequate monitoring, an absence of necessary liaison between those responsible for placement in the foster home, inadequate response after significant concerns had been raised, an absence of necessary protocols, and serious deficiencies in record management.

“There are people responsible for those failures and I welcome the HSE’s announcement that it has commenced disciplinary processes.

“However, I cannot understand why such processes could not have commenced in 2012 when the report issued, there was no need for it to be published to commence these processes,” she said.

The whistleblower said she “remains concerned” the child and family agency, Tusla, “still does not know [people] in their employment may have been responsible for such grave failings against vulnerable members of society”.

Responding to Dr Morgan’s view he has yet to see any evidence of a cover-up, she added: “I have informed the [HSE] director general [Tony O’Brien] of the existence of documentation that supports my assertions in relation to a cover-up.

“I note the HSE’s statement today which acknowledges that these matters [cover-up claims] were never fully investigated and that a commission is required to do so. This is at odds with the information provided by senior HSE personnel to PAC in 2015 and 2016.”

The whistleblower said going public with her allegations has been very tough, but the agency for which she works has been very supportive throughout.

In a statement, the board of directors of the agency welcomed the publication of the reports, and said it is “immensely proud” of how those working for it “have conducted themselves and of their unwavering commitment to ensuring the 47 people concerned, and their families, have their voices heard”.