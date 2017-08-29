GP too sick to attend murder trial

A doctor charged with the murder of her three-year-old son was unable to attend court for a third time yesterday, on illness grounds.

GP Maha Al-Adheem, aged 42, was due to face her fourth scheduled appearance at Dublin District Court having been remanded in custody at her first hearing on July 13. She was too sick to be brought to court on two later dates.

Judge Alan Mitchell noted yesterday the case had been adjourned four weeks and he had been furnished with a certificate explaining why she could not be brought to court.

Her solicitor, Richard Young, said there was consent to the case being adjourned for another four weeks. Judge Mitchell said the case can be put back for four weeks “on illness grounds”.

He further remanded her in custody in her absence to appear again on September 25 and said the case will be listed for mention on that date.

“It will be a matter for the State to organise for the accused to be brought before the court unless there are medical reasons,” he said.

The body of Omar Omran, who was stabbed to death, was found when gardaí and an ambulance crew were called to his home at Riverside Apartments, Kimmage, at about 7pm on July 10.

Entry was forced and the child was found in his bedroom. Days later, the toddler was buried at the Islamic section of Newcastle Cemetery, in Co Dublin, following prayers at Clonskeagh Mosque.

Following the discovery of her son’s body, Dr Al-Adheem, a doctor from Iraq who had been living in Ireland since 2010, was detained at Crumlin Garda Station under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

At her first hearing, Det Sergeant O’Halloran had told the court Dr Al-Adheem was arrested at 12.30am on July 13 for the offence of murder contrary to common law. She made no reply.

Det Sergeant Brendan O’Halloran had said he cautioned her about 45 minutes later and charged her. H

e had told the court she was given a true copy of the charge and in reply to the charge, she said: “Yes it was my knife, yes it was my hand, it was not me, it was the power.”