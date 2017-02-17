Home»Today's Stories

Government under pressure to name a Brexit minister

Friday, February 17, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

The Government has lost a key vote on a Fianna Fáil motion to create a Brexit minister, putting it under increased pressure to appoint an individual to the role in the coming weeks.

The Fine Gael-Independents coalition lost the vote, which also included calls for Northern Ireland to be given special status within the EU, by 77 to 61 amid claims the Government is “throwing in the towel” on hopes of preventing a hard border.

The vote to create a Brexit minister means the Government will now be asked to do so, contradicting the long-held view by Taoiseach Enda Kenny that there is no need for a specific minister to have responsibility for the issue.

However, while the ballot places fresh pressure on the coalition, it does not mean the Government will be forced to create the role.

The vote result came as Fianna Fáil public expenditure spokesperson Dara Calleary warned the Government is “throwing in the towel” on hopes of preventing a hard border.

Speaking during the Dáil debate, Mr Calleary cited an Irish Examiner article earlier this week by saying Revenue is “scouting” for customs post locations along the border.

The situation was rejected by Education Minister Richard Bruton, who said it would be a “huge backward step”.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny told the finance committee yesterday he was not aware of the situation until the report emerged and did not request.

However, Mr Calleary said that the issue shows the Government is now accepting the possibility that a hard border may occur, saying this shows the need for a Brexit minister.

Meanwhile, at a separate event in Dublin last night EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan said that political parties must put on the “green jersey” in order to adequately tackle the Brexit “hammer blow”.

“Brexit came as a hammer blow, and while Ireland finds itself in an invidious position, it is taking to the challenge with steel in its spine.

“If ever there was a time for all politicians and parties to put on the ‘green jersey,’ this is it,” he told an Institute of International and European Affairs.

“Reinforcing old coalitions and building new ones is the correct way to proceed.

“The EU Brexit negotiators are mandated to pursue the broader European interest.

“The challenge for Ireland therefore is to, wherever possible, ensure that our national interest is built into the negotiating positions outlining the European interest,” he said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Brexit, minister, GGovernment

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Brexit 'most economically dangerous issue for North since partition'

Microsoft raises prices by up to 15% in the UK after Brexit vote

Passport Office hiring more staff to deal with Brexit demand for passports

Enda Kenny confident EU won’t bring Ireland back to ‘borders of division’

More in this Section

Former boyfriend guilty of false imprisonment

13 year old hit and run victim died of brain injury, inquest hears

Sexual offences bill criticised for ‘missed opportunity’

Enda Kenny told quit or face vote of no confidence


Breaking Stories

Foster and O'Neill clash in head-to-head debate

Taoiseach refuses to name departure date

EuroMillions players from Galway and Meath scoop over €600,000 in prize money

30 more gardaí for Dublin's north inner city, and Fitzgibbon Street garda station to reopen in €5m plan

Lifestyle

Exposing the secrets of mental health in London

VIDEO: The backstage buzz at Dancing with the Stars

A different kind of Dinosaur

What if Germany had won the war?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

    • 3
    • 10
    • 15
    • 17
    • 34
    • 39
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 