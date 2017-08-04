Government donate extra €9m to emergency relief fund

The Government has donated an extra €9m in funding for areas hit by humanitarian crises across the globe.

The money to the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) will provide aid in crisis areas like the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chad.

The Government has contributed €22m to the emergency fund so far in 2017.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the scale and severity of humanitarian crises globally is overwhelming.

“Millions are on the brink of famine in the Horn of Africa, north east Nigeria and Yemen and diseases like cholera are ravaging people weakened by malnutrition,” the minister said.

“Ireland has a proud history of supporting those in need. Our compassion for those who are suffering will not allow us to stand by while millions are in need of basic requirements like food, shelter and clean water.”

Minister of State Ciarán Cannon said the emergency response fund is a “valuable mechanism.”

First launched in March 2006, the Central Emergency Response Fund saves lives by providing rapid initial funding for life-saving assistance at the onset of humanitarian crises, and critical support for poorly funded, essential humanitarian response operations.

So far this year, CERF has allocated over $276m (€232m) to 28 crises around the world.