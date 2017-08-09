‘Good progress’ in teen disco rape investigation

Detectives investigating an alleged rape of a teenage girl in Co Leitrim are said to be making “good progress” in their inquiries.

It is understood gardaí have a single suspect in mind in relation to the alleged attack, which happened after a teenage disco in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The incident occurred on July 28, but it is thought the matter was brought to the attention of gardaí some days after.

It is understood detectives believe one person was involved in the alleged rape.

Detectives are also looking to speak to anyone else who may have been in the company of the alleged attacker before or after the incident.

The victim and some friends were attending a teenage disco in the town on that Friday.

It is understood that she left the club at some stage and that the attack occurred outside the venue.

Gardaí were subsequently informed and an investigation was begun.

Trained detectives have taken a statement from the girl.

Inquiries have also been conducted at the disco and with any other relevant persons.

The necessary forensic and technical examinations were also conducted.

Gardaí have been harvesting available CCTV inside and outside the club.

Sources said that the investigation is “going well” and that officers are making “good progress”.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was at the event on the night in question between 8pm and midnight, who may be able to assist with their investigation, to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on 071 9650517.