‘Gods and angels told me to kill off humanity’

A man with schizophrenia who heard voices of gods and angels telling him to kill off humankind was found not guilty by reason of insanity for a serious assault on a housemate with an iron bar.

The jury took less than a quarter of an hour to deliver their unanimous verdict at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin then concluded: “I am satisfied he requires to be detained at Dundrum [Central Mental Hospital].”

The defendant varioiusly told gardaí he was possessed by angels or God or the devil telling him what to do.

Olumatemilorun Jimoh was accused of assault causing serious harm to Denis Mandic at 334 Blarney St on January 28, 2016. He was also accused of having what was described as an 8.5in bolting pin to cause injury to another person, Sindile Alex Iroaku.

Forensic psychiatrist Stephen Monks said the accused told him he went away to get some implement that would help him to respond to the voices he was hearing. He got an iron bar and walked back towards the house on Blarney St.

Dr Monks said the accused told him, in relation to this walk home, before the assault: “I felt outside forces veering towards two young boys on the street that I might attack them but I managed to resist this.”

The prosecution evidence was that, when Jimoh returned to the house, he struck Mr Mandic with an iron bar as the injured party and a housemate were watching the film, Seven Psychopaths.

Dr Monks said he interviewed the accused, who told him of a history of mental illness in his family. Jimoh came to Ireland at the age of 13 and had no particular problems in his schooling.

He began to develop schizophrenia in 2015. He became paranoid about his parents and sister, believing for instance she was trying to kill him with an invisible knife. He went to live with a relative in Midleton but had to leave that house because he again became paranoid. He moved to a hostel, where he met the injured party before eventually moving in with him in Blarney St.

He heard voices from Anos, god of chaos, and also heard the planets speaking to him. The voices told him everyone was in hell except him and he had to release them by teaching them humility. He was also told he would become a god. On one occasion, the day was bright and it darkened and he felt the sun was winking at him. He heard Jupiter telling him to kill all of humanity, and Saturn telling him he would be given the power to carry out the killings.

Dr Monks told the judge and jury yesterday that Jimoh satisfied all the criteria for a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.