Global appeal for info on Goa killing

Monday, April 17, 2017
David Young

The family and friends of a Irish backpacker murdered in India last month have issued an international appeal to help secure justice.

Donegal woman Danielle McLaughlin, aged 28, was raped and killed in Goa on the west coast of India on March 13.

One local man has been charged with her murder but others are suspected of involvement in the brutal killing.

Ms McLaughlin, who was from Buncrana, Co Donegal, but who lived in Liverpool before travelling overseas, had been celebrating Holi, a Hindu spring festival, in Palolem, a coastal village in Goa.

She left the village late at night and her naked body was found in a nearby field the next day with injuries to her head and face.

A spokesman for the Truth for Danielle Campaign yesterday said: “We seek truth and justice.”

The campaign has assembled an international legal team, headed by Derry solicitor Des Doherty, to pursue the case.

They urged anyone with potential information to come forward.

The campaign spokesman said: “At this time we are especially interested in any mobile phone or cellular device footage that you may have, if you were present in Goa for the Holi Festival in the area of the Festival Valley at Palolem Beach and Collomb Bay on the 13th March 2017, and the days leading up to the 13th March 2017.

“We are seeking to identify all potential witnesses from the footage and photographs that so many people have already sent to us.

“If you feel that you can help at all please upload what images or footage you have with date, time and location, identifying any person that you can.

“Any assistance will be invaluable and much appreciated by Danielle’s family, friends and legal team.”

A childhood friend of Ms McLaughlin has already released a music single to raise money to support the justice campaign.

Anyone with information can upload their images and footage to christytduffy@gmail.com or can contact Mr Doherty on des@desmondjdoherty.co

