Glamping pods to make a splash in Co Clare

Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Andrew Hamilton

While it’s not quite the high seas, glampers will be on the crest of a wave following this week’s decision by Clare County Council to grant planning permission for the instillation of two, space-age floating “pods” at the Kilrush Marina in Co Clare.

One of the space-age pods which will be installed at the Kilrush Marina in Co Clare

This is the first time planning permission has been granted for the construction of these wooden pods on the Atlantic Ocean here. 

The Kilrush pods will be installed on a floating pontoon in the Kilrush Marina and are expected to be occupied by holiday makers during the summer tourist season.

The pods, which are 5m and 3m wide, can fit a double bed and contain a microwave, a wash-hand basin, a wardrobe, USB chargers and connections as well as a large, front-deck area.

While some models of the pods do contain full toilet facilities, the two to be installed on the Kilrush Marina come without a toilet. 

Glampers staying in the pods will have to use the nearby land-based facilities at Kilrush Marina.

Planning permission has been granted for Kilmihil company, L&M Keating to installs the pods.

Chris Canning of Podcamping Ireland, who provided the floating Kilrush pods, said: “These two pods are the first ones which will be located on water, so we are very excited about that. 

"There will be no difference at all in how these work, compared to the pods on land. These pods are really taking off, big-time. The day of the tent is over.”

Planning permission for the two floating holiday pods was granted by planners at Clare County Council this week despite objections from An Táisce, which claims the development represents a “change of use” for the pontoon at Kilrush Marina, as the pods should be deemed as residential.

