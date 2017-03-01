Girl gets €2.66m over birth injuries

The HSE has apologised to a six-year-old girl with cerebral palsy over the failings in her care after her birth at University College Hospital, Galway.

A letter of apology on behalf of the HSE and hospital management and staff was read out as Sadhbh Farrell settled her legal action with an interim payout of €2.66m.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told the baby appeared jaundiced in the days after her birth in January 2011 and this should have triggered a simple test, which could have rectified the situation for the baby within a day.

The apology, written by Galway hospital general manager Chris Kane, sincerely apologised to the Farrells for the failings in care provided to Sadhbh in the week following her birth on January 23, 2011.

The letter of apology added: “We do not underestimate how difficult and traumatic this has been for you and your families and the challenges that you and your families have faced as a result of the failings in the treatment and care provided to Sadhbh. With deepest regrets.”

Sadhbh Farrell, of Killeeneen, Craughwell, Co Galway, had, through her mother Niamh Farrell, sued the HSE for negligence arising from Sadhbh’s discharge from University College Hospital, Galway, without investigation for jaundice.

The case centred on the failure to carry out a test for the level of bilirubin levels in a baby who was jaundiced.

Mr Justice Cross was that liability was admitted in the case.

Sadhbh was born on January 23, 2011, at 36 weeks gestation in good condition weighing 3.2kg.

Outside court, Niamh and Shane Farrell said Sadhbh was the adored baby of the family.

“She is a beautiful, bright and very determined little girl whose smile lights up our world. Her birth on the 23rd of January 2011 was one of the happiest days of our lives,” they said.

“The failings in Sadhbh’s medical care in the days following her birth will restrict her ability to live out every aspect of her life to fulfill her dreams and also the dreams we had for Sadhbh, as every parent has for their child when they are born.”

They said they would like lessons to be learned and told parents of new borns to be vigiliant and to have simple tests down if there is any suspicion.

“The interim settlement we have reached will never remove our ongoing grief for the independent life lost to Sadhbh, but will now help our little girl get the care and support needed to have every opportunity to live as full a life as possible,” the Farrells said.