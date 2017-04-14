Giddy Dáil delighted to wade past water charges

“Sit down Deputy Doherty, sit down.”

A usually jovial Eugene Murphy, who was in the Ceann Comhairle’s chair yesterday, had been forced to his feet and was pointing across the Dáil chamber at Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty.

For more than 10 minutes the chamber had witnessed jibes, smart remarks, and all-out heckling as Mr Doherty raised issues around Brexit.

Mr Murphy pleaded: “Deputy Doherty, will you please sit down? On numerous occasions there is a problem getting you to sit down when your time has passed. I would appreciate if you would be like other members, including many of your own party, who respect the chair.”

Mr Murphy’s efforts were in vain as the noise levels increased to a din that could be heard outside the chamber.

But it was the last day before the Easter break and everyone was giddy — even Taoiseach Enda Kenny was eager to get in on the action, repeating the slogans “stand by the Good Friday agreement” and “form an executive” as if he were on a protest march.

Many TDs were perhaps still on a high from the previous night where statements on water went on until 11pm with everyone wanting to get their oar in.

But while the morning debate in the Dáil descended to a rowdy back-and-forth, it was far from well attended.

It has been a long slog for TDs bogged down in the leaky issue of water — and some members were no doubt nursing sore heads .

The water charges wrap party began in the Dáil bar on Wednesday night but ended at an establishment close to Leinster House with former water ministers Alan Kelly and Paudie Coffey toasting together at the bar. They were joined by others from the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael ranks — including Barry Cowen and Martin Heydon who, by all accounts, had left their days of soldiering in the water committee war behind.

The morning outbursts over Brexit appeared to have dampened down the excitement and there was an eagerness to get the business done quickly and quietly by the time the votes on water came around yesterday afternoon.

In the end, the committee’s proposals passed the Dáil ballot and everyone went back to their constituencies looking a little washed out.