Get your act together on election expenses, Fine Gael TDs warned

Fine Gael’s general secretary has warned TDs and senators to “get your act together” and not repeat the “embarrassing” election expenses mistakes which saw deputy leader James Reilly referred to gardaí by the State watchdog.

Tom Curran gave the thinly-veiled warning during a weekly private meeting, as he issued a strong reminder the deadline to declare any businesses or organisations they are involved in is just a month away.

Earlier this month, the Standards in Public Office Commission referred Mr Reilly and 65 other TDs and senator candidates in last year’s elections to gardaí over election expenses issues.

While the politicians were spread across a wide range of parties, and Dr Reilly addressed the matter within hours by providing Sipo with a receipt proving he returned €800 to a supporter, the fact the issue involved Fine Gael’s deputy leader caused problems for the party’s image.

In a rare appearance at the weekly parliamentary party meeting last night, Mr Curran told politicians to “get your act together” and ensure there is no repeat of the “embarrassing” errors.

While he did not name any colleague, it was widely accepted last night the comments referred to Mr Reilly and others embroiled in the Sipo controversy.

Mr Curran also told TDs and senators that they must detail all of their potential business conflicts of interests within a month to comply with this year’s declarations of interest list, a view repeated by Fine Gael’s corporate section.

During the meeting, Dublin Fingal TD Alan Farrell gave party colleagues an update on recent grassroots Brexit meetings which will include an upcoming event in Cork city on February 13.

Rural Affairs Minister Heather Humphreys also updated politicians on Monday’s rural action plan.

Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan used the opportunity to note Fine Gael senator Paddy Burke’s suggestion of driver-less cars to help rural pubs by saying Ireland may soon have driver-less buses if Independent Alliance TD and Transport Minister Shane Ross does not adequately address the Bus Éireann crisis.

Mr Curran also announced plans for a “consultative forum” in Co Tipperary in April to allow TDs, senators and councillors to voice their opinions on the party’s direction. He also said Fine Gael membership fees may have to increase while a special package for members with low incomes may have to be re-assessed.